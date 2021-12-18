To the evidently ignorant squawker who has taken shots at Westover parents: I’m sure the local school system did not miss your bratty, snot-nosed, entitled — but tattoo-less — kids. I’m sure they’ll turn out just like you ... racist to the end.
As year-end approaches, I want to thank friends and others still working for funding my 23rd year of retirement. Not possible without you.
With several of the black commissioners declaring war on alcohol sales, I found it amusing that in a TV interview about the Albany movement, black activist Frank Wilson had a “Crown Royal” coat over the back of his chair during the interview.
Eggs Up can send their money to whomever they like. It’s money that they earned in the free market. I would never give money to Dougherty County schools or any other entity run by incompetent racists.
”The truth has no defense against a fool determined to believe a lie.” — Mark Twain. This is the best response I can think of for those who believe the lie that the election was stolen. That Vaccinated Man
With the current inflation rate, one might think Jimmy Carter and his party are back in office. Remember 17% mortgages? I do.
Three Trump voters arrested in Florida for each voting twice by mail from different states. SMRs, who said the vote was rigged?
Tracy Taylor, firefighter and perennial candidate, reminded us in Monday‘s Herald that he’s running against Sanford Bishop for the U.S. Congress. Taylor has lost every race he’s ever run in. When he loses again, is his strategy to run for the U.S. Senate? It must be lucrative to just run and not win, otherwise why do it?
Money talks ... but all mine ever says is good-bye.
Sanford Bishop is a hard-working legislator for our district. The rest of the Georgia delegation are a bunch of performance artists.
You liberals citing “science” need to go back to seventh grade to learn about the scientific method. At the end, you are taught about theories, and man-made climate change is just that, a theory. Not fact. A theory. I can find as many scientists who say man-made climate change is bunk as you can that will say it’s real … but science.
My wife and I went grocery shopping with masks on. When I got home and took off the masks, I brought home the wrong wife.
Here’s the primary thing Trump did for this country: By spouting his own racist rhetoric, he opened the door for others to feel it was alright to do so. At least now, though, these long-closeted racists are out in the open. Except, of course, the ones who hide behind their keyboards in anonymous posts.
Hard to believe that in this supposedly enlightened country in a supposedly enlightened times, we still have people of all races who judge others on the color of their skin. You know who you are ... and your ignorance is amazingly sad.
If (in retrospect) we find out that masks were not helpful, or that they were just tools of some hoax or conspiracy; if I come to find out I really am one of these “sheeple,” I’ll sleep well because I go to bed knowing my motive was to love my neighbor as myself.
