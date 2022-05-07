ALBANY — The rapid ascension of Verda Covin, from assistant solicitor of Athens-Clarke County to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, seems somehow skewed at first glance, like someone skipping a few grades in school to reach a pinnacle reserved for more seasoned students.
Supreme Court justices, after all, are usually much older with a greater number of notches in their judicial belts. Oh, and they’re mostly white men.
But talk with Covin for just a few minutes, and it’s not difficult at all to understand her rapid rise. She is engaging, fascinating, confident, intelligent, passionate ... all while maintaining the air of a “good hang,” someone you feel comfortable just chatting with, about pretty much anything. And no one, it seems, is invulnerable to her considerable charm, including a couple of governors.
Perhaps it’s her assertion — and you know she’s telling the truth — that she really wasn’t “looking” to move up to Superior Court judge, to the state Court of Appeals and, yes, even to her seat on the state Supreme Court that sprinkles Covin with more than her share of Fairy Godmother dust that keeps putting her “where God wants me,” even if it is at one of the highest seats of power in the state judiciary.
“I was 14 years in in my career in the U.S. Attorney’s office, and I was a litigator through and through,” Covin said during a visit to Albany with Court of Appeals judge, and former Dougherty County District Attorney, Ken Hodges during law week this week. “When an opening came up in Macon Superior Court (in 2014), people — including my boss, Michael Moore — told me I should consider applying. I was a single mom with two kids, and I loved what I was doing.”
Covin eventually relented, though, put her name in the hat, and said she was surprised when she made the short list for the position.
“People asked me ‘How did it go?’ after the interview process, and I said, ‘I don’t know what will happen, but I knocked it out of the park,’” Covin said.
Gov. Nathan Deal obviously agreed, and he called the candidate personally to tell her she got the job.
“That was surreal, but Gov. Deal and I developed a great friendship,” Covin said. “When we saw each other, we didn’t shake hands, we hugged.”
Six years later, another governor — Brian Kemp — appointed Covin to the state Court of Appeals, and 15 months into that tenure, then-Chief Justice Harold Melton announced plans to retire. Covin interviewed again, made the short list and eight months ago was appointed to the state high court, again by Kemp.
“Chief Justice Melton was the only African-American on the Supreme Court when he announced his plans to retire,” Covin said. “I knew we needed diversity on the court, and with others encouraging me to apply for the position, I kind of wanted to see if some of the older judges were interested. I’m one of those people who believes in the value of climbing the ladder.
“I didn’t want to risk not applying and losing that opportunity for diversity, though. So I applied, made the short list, and was appointed by Gov. Kemp.”
Covin said she has a hard time explaining to people sometimes that even on the highest court in the state, she’s not in a position to change the laws of the state.
“A lot of people don’t understand, we have three branches of government,” she said. “In the court system, we don’t make the laws and we don’t revise laws. We interpret the law.
“I am very proud that Gov. Deal brought about judicial reform that allowed the courts some leeway in sentencing, rather than the rigid code that had been in place. It allowed us to be creative and find alternative sentences that took into account each individual that came before us.”
Covin said she’s proud when people find out her position on the Supreme Court and comment on how “down to earth” she is.
“People have said, ‘You’re here with us little people,’ and I tell them I am a little person,” she said. “A lot of times when I meet someone, I don’t tell them what I do. I tell them I work for the state. It’s not that I’m not proud, but I don’t want them to be intimidated by the position.”
While Covin is known in the state for her rapid ascension up the judicial ladder, before she even came onto the state scene she became well-known for a video — one she didn’t know was being recorded — in which she talked to young offenders in a Macon courtroom.
By the time she’d finished explaining to them what awaited if they continued on their path, most of the 17 young offenders and Covin herself were in tears. The video was released and became something of an international sensation.
“One of the clerks told me afterward, ‘Judge, you’ve gone viral,’” Covin said. “I didn’t even know what that meant. When she told me that the video had become something of a sensation, I started thinking back, trying to remember if I said anything that would cost me my job.
“Pretty soon, we couldn’t set our court docket because we were getting calls from all over. I got calls from Italy, Saudi Arabia, other places asking me to come and talk to their youth offenders. I was upset when I first learned that the video had been released because no one told me they were recording the session. But it ended up touching a lot of people’s lives.”
From her time as a litigator all the way up to her taking a set on the Supreme Court, Verda Covin has been touching people’s lives in a profound way. And she’d have it no other way.
“Some of my friends tell me I take on too much, but I feel that’s why I was born,” she said. “When I die, I want to have left it all on the table.”
