ATHENS — University of Georgia alumnus Zachary Brendel gives new life to discarded things.

You can see it throughout the streets of downtown Athens — from an old tire store that glows with reimagined life as Creature Comforts brewery or an audio recording school operating at full tilt within a converted shoe store. Both are revitalization projects completed by Athens-based Character Built Construction, which was co-founded by Brendel, who earned a degree in environmental economics and management from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences in 2003.

