ATLANTA -- A sustainable building materials company will build a new headquarters in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
Green Georgia LLC will invest $59 million in a project that will create more than 170 jobs. The facility will be located in Thomaston, the seat of Upson County.
The company will design and manufacture low-carbon materials used to create prefabricated buildings for a variety of structures, including sustainable factories.
“Green Georgia … is going to transform the way we build today,” John Wolfington, the company’s principal, said. “By building in a controlled environment, our products can be produced at a much lower cost and quicker than traditional construction without producing the waste that comes with traditional construction.”
The company has committed to using local contractors and suppliers to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant with more than 300,000 square feet of space to meet increasing demand for its products across the Southeast.
“Green Georgia LLC’s eco-friendly building materials are designed to help businesses grow while reducing their impact on the environment,” Pat Wilson, commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development, said. “With companies increasingly focused on meeting corporate sustainability goals, this new facility is uniquely positioned to support the growth of key industries in Georgia.”
The economic development agency worked with the Thomaston-Upson County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia EMC, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program to secure the commitment from Green Georgia.
Operations are expected to begin by early next year.
