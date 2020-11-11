ALBANY -- With continued springlike weather in southwest Georgia confusing Mother Nature just a few days before Thanksgiving, the fall harvest of unusual -- for this region, anyway -- citrus crops is at hand. Here, a cluster of lemons awaits picking on a northeast Albany tree.
Breaking News
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.