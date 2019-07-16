ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education Inc. launched a beekeeping development project with an educational workshop on Tuesday to allow family farmers to get accustomed to what for most is a new way of farming.
The idea behind the project was to grab the attention of the family farmers and give them another way to establish income, according to International Apiculture Specialist Decton Hylton.
“We’re trying to make (beekeeping) more innovative by doing a lot of hands-on (training) that is more cost effective for the farmer,” he said.
Hylton said there is a need for beekeeping in southwest Georgia because it is one of the main ways to produce quality fruits and vegetables. Since honey is a natural antiseptic, honey is also great for preserving meats.
“If you have a piece of meat and you put it in honey, it will never spoil,” Hylton said.
At the workshop, farmers gained basic knowledge of beekeeping, its history, biology and the pollination process of honey bees.
“The history of bees goes way back to a lot of ancient societies," Hylton said. "Even some modern societies are structured off of how bees operate because bees are a social insect."
Some participants who attended the workshop said they were fascinated by the interactions of honey bees. One after the other, hands went up for questions on how to properly keep bees.
Beekeeping is not like regular farming because the honey bees are mostly carrying responsible for the work, according to Hylton. Among other things, the farmer is there to monitor the bees' activity and make sure the honey is being produced.
Although there is currently a shortage of beekeepers, Hylton said beekeepers can make up to $4 million a year raising bees. Honey is a popular product, he said, so local farmers are stepping up to the plate to get a piece of the sweet success beekeeping offers.
Hylton said the organization plans to keep increasing opportunities for those who have an interest in learning new things.
“What (the Southwest Georgia Project) wants to do is create opportunities for education and training," he said. "This workshop was one of the avenues that helped us achieve that."
For more information on the southwest Georgia beekeeping development project, call (229) 430-9870 or email Hylton at hylton.d@swgaproject.com.