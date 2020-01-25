CHEVY CHASE, Md. — The National 4-H Council announced recently that Janya Green, 16, of Sylvester was the winner of the 2020 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award for Agriculture. Janya will be recognized nationally for her commitment to the future of rural agriculture and her leadership of the Village Community Garden, a program designed to combat food insecurity and nutrition-related diseases. The 4-H Youth in Action Awards, sponsored in part by Bayer, began in 2010 to recognize 4-Hers who have used the knowledge they gained in 4-H to create a lasting impact in their communities.
Janya grew up on her family’s farm and experienced first-hand the challenges America’s farmers and rural citizens face. She channeled that experience into a passion for service when she met Sammy White, her Fort Valley State University Extension 4-H program mentor, who not only exposed her to a budding community garden initiative but also introduced her to vast opportunities to grow as a leader through 4-H. She was 11 at the time, but Janya took on the challenge to help launch the community garden and now serves as the garden manager.
The Fort Valley State University 4-H Village Community Garden fills 2.5 acres and provides more than a ton of high-quality produce, serving 3,000 households in the community annually. The project aims to impact, empower and influence underserved, at-risk, and minority youths and their families by not only addressing food insecurity but also providing health education to combat the obesity epidemic and other nutrition-related diseases. Janya focuses on teaching her peers and younger children how to eat healthy and grow their own healthy foods. The garden is also a platform to educate local farmers about new technologies in irrigation and aeroponic towers.
Janya seeks to motivate her peers to get involved in agriculture and take responsibility of their future.
“I want the youth in my generation and the younger generation to learn how to be self-sufficient by growing their own fruits and vegetables through traditional agriculture and aeroponic towers,” she said.
As a young black female with a passion for agriculture, Janya said she feels a responsibility to set a positive example for her peers and those who will one day follow in her footsteps.
“Most girls in my generation don’t want to farm,” she said. “For younger girls to see what I’m doing and say my work is inspirational motivates me to keep going.”
Janya channeled her passion for service into her life purpose when she sensed the confusion that arose after Hurricane Michael ravaged farms across her community and southwest Georgia. After graduation, she said she aims to pursue a career in agricultural law, allowing her to invest in the future of agriculture while representing farmers – like her grandfather – particularly when tragedies strike.
Janya will receive a $5,000 scholarship for higher education and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for 4-H Agriculture programming. She will be officially recognized as the 2020 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Winner for Agriculture, sponsored by Bayer, at the 11th annual 4-H Legacy Awards in Washington, D.C., on March 25.
She is joined by three other 2020 Youth in Action Pillar winners: Breanna Burkhead of Kentucky (civic engagement), Micah Palacios of Texas (healthy living) and Joseph Huff of Utah (STEM).
“Janya is a shining example of how exciting it is to bring diverse experiences and perspectives into agriculture to make a positive impact on the lives of young people and their communities,” Lisa Safarian, president of Crop Science North America, said in a news release. “Bayer congratulates Janya and is proud to partner with 4-H to encourage young people everywhere to experience the importance of STEM education and agriculture.”
To learn more about 4-H Youth in Action and to view the other pillar winners from around the country, visit www.4-h.org/youthinaction.
