...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dougherty
and south central Lee Counties through 245 PM EST...
At 154 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Albany, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City,
Walker, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South
Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra and Ducker.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Officials with United Way of Southwest Georgia, Synovus, Strive2Thrive, Gieryic’s Automotive Repair and Woodall Oil Company join Nakecia Smith as the single mom is presented a new car.
ALBANY -- Synovus officials say the financial institution is proud to have served the Dougherty County and southwest Georgia community for more than 40 years. As the bank of here, Synovis' humble beginnings date back more than 130 years to a Georgia textile mill and a simple act of kindness. The company's foundation was built on integrity, character, and principle: treating people right and doing the right thing.
Synovus officials said they were honored to continue the institution's legacy through a partnership with United Way of Southwest Georgia and Strive2Thrive and a new friendship with Nakecia Smith, a single mother who was the recipient of a new car.
“Today, we are honored to continue community legacy through our partnership with United Way of Southwest Georgia and Strive2Thrive and our new friendship with Ms. Smith," Synovus Commercial Banker and Vice-President of Community Banking Daniel Stone said. "To our partners at United Way and Strive2Thrive, thank you for providing economic mobility programming that impacts individuals and their families so positively. Ms. Smith, we applaud you for your achievements through Strive to Thrive, recognizing that you’ve overcome some monumental challenges along the way. Your perseverance is commended and will continue to take you far. We’re so pleased to be a part of this next, important step in your journey and will be praying for you and cheering you on along the way.
"At Synovus, we believe the best way to ensure the long-term health of our bank is to ensure the health of our communities. We’re driven every day by our purpose: to be the bank that leads and strengthens our communities and serves the needs of our customers through real, personal relationships. Thank you for including us in today’s special presentation."
