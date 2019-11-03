ALBANY — Synovus has appointed Harris “Chip” Leveson to its Albany Advisory Board. Leveson owns The Anderson Company Realtors, which has provided residential and commercial property management services in Dougherty County and southwest Georgia for more than 16 years.
“Chip Leveson is widely respected for his business leadership and his commitment to this community,” Pam Simmons, Synovus market executive for Albany, said in a news release. “We are proud to welcome Chip to our board, and we look forward to benefiting from his counsel as we continue to serve Albany and Dougherty County.”
A native of southeast Alabama, Leveson has lived in Albany for 23 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 1995 and is married to Jennifer Leveson, with whom he has twin daughters. Leveson is a board member of the Albany YMCA and a member of Porterfield United Methodist Church.
Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 298 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.