Now that the 16-year-old girl has her license, I can see that there are many advantages to this scenario. She can bring the hurricane boy the football helmet he forgot to bring for practice. Judging by his behavior, I suspect he has practiced a few times without it. She can pick him up from practice. She can run to the store and pick up the bread I went to get, except I forgot and instead came home with some Blue Bell ice cream and a watermelon. She can go feed the horse at 11 p.m. ... no, apparently I still have to do that.
But in reality, this new development is the end of an era. Yes, since she was 3 years old, I have taken her to school most mornings and picked her up more than any other person. I could about now get very sentimental and teary-eyed, but I come from a long line of Gambles who have not one shred of sentimental genes in their being. My father still thinks it is an outrage the early settlers did not cut down all the redwood trees in California: "Do you know how much timber is in those forests? They’d make a fortune per acre off those trees."
Nevertheless, I will miss our conversations to and from school, and to the music lessons, and play practices, and softball games, and to get last-minute school supplies, etc. You learn a lot from, and about, your kid when you ride to and from school. I learned that every third word ends in "bro." I could tolerate the hurricane boy saying "bro" every 10 seconds. Somehow, a young girl saying "bro" just does not fit my ear. I also heard "deez nuts" about 5 million times. I still have absolutely no idea what that means, or is even about, despite the fact I watched the video where they got it from when some young kid says "deez nuts." For all I know, it is the secret name for a child pornography ring.
Within 10 seconds, you can get the mood of the day from a kid when you are taking them home from school. No words need to be said. Sad, depressed, happy, excited, frustrated, bored ... it all bubbles to the top before you get to the mailbox. I kinda look at taking a kid to school and picking them up like folks used to look at eating at the dinner table together. You eat together and check the pulse of the family. If I’m eating and checking my family's pulse now, I have to be at Wendys or Chick fil-A. I long ago abandoned any pretense of eating together at home. I’m just surprised if they get fed at all.
So how will I maintain my check of the family pulse? Maybe she will ride me around on Sunday afternoon and I can tell her the same boring stories about something that happened 30 years before she was born by people who have now been dead 30 years. If so, she may just put me in the bed of the pickup truck and I can hang over the side of the fender, well, like a good Lab dog.
I guess I will need to work on the eating at the dinner table together, if I can move the computer off of it and the laundry basket, and we can eat after her play practice, and after his football practice, and my county meeting, and my wife’s conference call and ... ah, forget it. Let’s just call a family meeting once a week: 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A, Thursday sound OK?