I’ve known for some time this day would come. Yes, the 16-year-old daughter will get her driver’s license. I don’t know whether to jump for joy, or curl up around the toilet like after a tequila birthday celebration.
On one hand she can now get somewhere without my involvement. On the other hand, she can now get somewhere without my involvement.
But, like it or not, the time has come. Getting a license is not like it was back when I got mine, somewhere about the end of the William Hardy administration. I had already learned how to drive fairly well by the time I went to get my license. I learned the old fashioned way by driving around the farm in unsafe, worn-out farm equipment. My favorite was a water truck consisting of a long bed that held a thousand gallon water tank added to a 1949 Chevrolet truck.
In case you do not know, a thousand pounds of water weighs a little over 8,000 pounds, add the truck and you’ve got about 5 tons of rolling calamity steered by an apprentice driver. That in itself might cause a little alarm but it also had bad brakes.
This was the 70’s and everybody took a few chances back then. To stop you had to pump the brakes a few times before they would grab, and that’s only if you remembered to fill the brake fluid back up before you started driving that day, which happened most of the time but not on days when Cindy had broken up with me or Sally said she had a real surprise for me Saturday night. Somehow despite it all I survived and so did the oncoming traffic.
Today you have a year with a learner’s license where the state of Georgia says you are not qualified to drive unless you have a licensed driver beside you. So, you remain unqualified to drive, thus you can only kill a licensed driver beside you.
I especially like the new rules once you do get your license. For the first six months you cannot drive with any passenger, except for an immediate family member, presumably because the state fears you might kill a passenger as you learn to drive.
Apparently, the state is not worried about your immediate family members who appear to be somewhat disposal. The state, “Don’t you leave the house with your best buddy John, something might happen to him. Yes, it is fine if you take little brother Johnny. You can always get another brother.”
For the next six months after the first six months, you can take the immediate family member and only one other non-family member. I guess after six months we can afford to lose a friend or two also. In addition, you must take the Joshua law test before getting any of this. I would rather take the bar exam again than take Joshua’s law.
It is a 30-hour online video course that teaches things like one hour on how to put a child car seat in properly. Now I am sure the intent of this law is very well meaning, and it resulted from a very real tragedy. But, you are getting a license for a 16-year-old who cannot have a non-related passenger, and who should not yet have a child of their own, but yet they are learning about car seats.
They’d be better off telling why it is a bad idea to spin doughnuts in the school parking lot, or to see how fast a 1969 Roadrunner will run at night on a two-lane highway, but I don’t think they had that on the test.
Well, I’m sure things will work out as I follow behind everywhere she goes for the first few years. I just hope I can pump the brakes enough not to rear end her.