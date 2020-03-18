When I was growing up, I’d venture to say 95% of all families practiced some form of corporal punishment when disciplining their children. I’ll not go into the merits of whether or not spanking children was, or is, a good idea, but I’ll simply say it was a fact that this was the method used and for most folks, it worked fairly well. Of course, Harvey Weinstein’s father probably spanked him and see how that worked out.
In some families, the father was the sole administer of the belt whipping. Others were shared by Mama and Daddy. I knew of a few where anybody in the family could cut loose on a misbehaving young ‘un, from Aunt Sue to Uncle Archie and everybody in between.
I was fortunate that belt whippings were rare and unusual. I know, that explains now how I turned out. My mother, however, was quick to turn to spanking at the least provocation, or at least I thought it was a “least provocation” each time. She never used a belt. She believed in the tried and true method of grabbing whatever is handy and wailing away. The flyswatter was an all-time favorite as it sat on top of the refrigerator and was usually nearby and offered quick access. A yard stick often came in a close second, but a broom or mop handle would do in a pinch. A china plate was not out of the question. I shudder to think what Mama could have done with a Swiffer mop these days.
We learned early not to misbehave while Mama was in the garden or flower bed. I wasn’t about to tempt her to grab now, and ask questions later, while she had a garden hoe or pickax laying around. I’ve often been told it is best to simmer down before whipping a child, lest the emotions take hold and the whipping becomes too severe. Mama didn’t read the book containing that bit of advice.
She believed the whipping should be doled out as soon as possible in relation to the alleged crime so we would remember the reason it was occurring and why we were getting it. I guess we were like my family dog; you have to whip him right away if he does something wrong or he won’t know why he is being whipped. This was probably true for me; not because I would not know I deserved a whipping if she waited, but because there would have been three or four more things I had done in the interim and I wouldn’t know which one I was being whipped for.
I don’t begrudge the whippings, as they weren’t nearly as frequent as they should have been and they helped me stay in shape, running around the kitchen and the yard, everywhere else, trying to avoid them, all the while knowing the delay could not stop the inevitable and resistance was only building the wrath stronger like a coal-fired train engine feeding the frustration.
I’m not sure all that molded me into what I should have become, but at least I still know which bathroom to use and to open the door for a lady. Maybe a few more households need a flyswatter and a yard stick laying around. If you need some lessons on how to use ‘em, just give me a call. I know someone who can teach you.
