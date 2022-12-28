Christmas has come and gone one more time. Like most folks, our family gathers on the days leading up to Christmas and then we sit around reminiscing about when the kids were little, or when I was little, or even when my parents were little. You can learn a lot about folks sitting around after a big meal at Christmas, having maybe a glass or two of wine to lubricate the conversation.

Once in a while a story from the past is brought up that had never before been mentioned, even though we have gathered for ages on end doing the same thing year after year.

