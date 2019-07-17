I am wondering if I am the only person on Earth who has been about three-quarters through unloading the dishwasher and then discovered that the unloaded dishes have not really been washed but they were just rinsed real good before being put in the dishwasher?
The dilemma then becomes trying to remember which dirty dishes I have already put in the cupboards, or should I just empty the whole thing because I’m pretty sure I will miss at least one and the entire family will then die from botulism or some other deadly disease?
Of course, the third option is to do nothing and figure what are the chances a few dirty dishes that have been rinsed real good will actually cause any harm? After reading this, I am pretty sure my wife will ban me from emptying the dishwasher, which come to think of it is why I wrote it to begin with.
While I contemplate the trials and tribulations of dishwater unloading, there are now well over a million people who plan to storm the top secret government air force base, Area 51, on Sept. 20. These people claim Area 51 holds remains of aliens that died in a UFO crash near Roswell, New Mexico, in the ’50s. I’m not sure there was a UFO crash in the ’50s. Maybe the ’60s ... now, that’s another story. But the ’50s were bobby socks and drive-in movies. In the ’60s, Lord knows what somebody may have seen.
The Air Force takes great insult from this announced attempt, and being the government, announced “We will shoot anyone who storms onto the restricted area, which is over 2 million acres.”
Two million is a lot of acres. I know they need room to land airplanes and stuff, but maybe they got a little carried away when they built this place. No wonder we are $22 trillion in debt and climbing.
One of the organizers said, “They can’t shoot us all!” in calling for the storming to still occur. True enough, but just a little advice here: If they have a base that includes more than 2 million acres and it does hold an alien, they probably have a bomb big enough to get most of you in one flyover. Yep, ever been to a football game when they do the flyover? Now imagine the same situation except this time you notice bombs coming out as they fly by.
I kinda doubt these folks will actually storm Area 51. But if they do, will someone please bring back a lock of Elvis’s hair and maybe a non-blurry picture of Bigfoot.