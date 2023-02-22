Back when I attended school, about the time women quit wearing corsets, teachers were required to be role models. A little before my time, female teachers were required to be single in order to be a teacher. I never did figure out what that was all about, but maybe men were afraid their wives might be taken away by the football coach. Who knows? Obviously, whoever made that rule never saw my high school coaches, but that’s another story for another day.

Teachers were to be of high moral standards and could be fired for the least little infraction. But, alas, it is no more. I now see where in the liberal bastion of the world, oh Canada, Canadian high school shop teacher Kayla Lemieux, who once was a man but now at least sometimes identifies as a woman, has gotten a little carried away. She wears a long blond wig, short skirts, and now has size Z-cup breasts.

