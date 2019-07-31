I have recently seen on social media where people post, with great fanfare, their collection of freshly packed produce ready for freezing, or canning, or blanching, or whatever else one can do with fresh vegetables and still post it on social media. These people obviously have a different affection for freshly prepared vegetables and fruits than I do.
I grew up in a family that believed in storing and freezing enough vegetables to ride out another world war. They never saw a vegetable that was not worthy of being picked, shelled, washed and then stored by some means or another. Back then the whole family got to enjoy these great crusades to store every living vegetable within a four-county area. If you had 400 bags of purple hull peas for freezing, 500 would be better. Six hundred quart containers of butterbeans? What the hell, go for a thousand.
The problem in all this is someone had to pick all these things, and then someone had to shell all these things, and sometimes the picker and the sheller were the same folks. Now before I misrepresent things, I quickly learned if my grandmother had Aunt Florence over, and neighbor Ms. Gertrude and Aunt Myra, there was probably soon to be a delightful time of shelling peas and butterbeans. They loved to shell things. I don’t know why they didn’t open an oyster bar, and they could have shelled and shucked to their hearts content.
But no, they shelled peas and butterbeans and talked about the most boring gossip known to man. Archie has the gout. Ms. Johnson thinks Fred drinks too much. Why she thought he drank too much, I don’t know, except he staggered drunk from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day of the week and twice on Saturdays. But she did think this. Think this, not know this, like she wasn’t quite sure that he might have a problem. So, I usually ducked out and missed it all.
But there was still the issue of picking all this stuff. One year I decided to run an ad in the paper and sell the excess stuff. I figured I could make some extra money and, besides, daddy couldn’t afford to buy another deep freezer to hold all the purple hull peas so this should work great. I was about 14 and dumb as a post. I’d pick you a bushel of whatever you wanted. Summers back then weren’t hot like they are now, since climate change started, so it was usually a mild 99 degrees when I picked all the stuff. Peas were passable to pick as you could fill up a bushel pretty quick. Butterbeans, oh butterbeans, they were Satan’s spawn. You had to bend down to about 6 inches to get ‘em, and by the end of the day you were walking around like Quasimodo.
But nothing topped cutting okra. Prison systems could start punishing prisoners for misbehavior by making them cut okra, and everyone would soon be a model prisoner. I’d rather be put in a prison hot box than cut okra. It’s hot and sticky, and it gets all over you and it feels like you are being pricked to death one small little sliver at a time. You cut it all off and then the next day it come back and there is twice as much waiting for you. Dante’s hell ain’t got nothing on south Georgia summertime okra picking. You want to make somebody in the mafia talk? Strip them naked and then roll them around in fresh-picked okra. They’ll talk.
So, go ahead, proudly show your fresh-frozen prizes. But remember, somewhere in the background is an okra picker, probably scarred for life.