Many years ago, when my daughter was about 7 and my son 6, the family reached a crisis point. Every day we would get the two kids ready for school with time to spare. Every day the last thing to do was brush the long brown hair of the little girl. Every day no one could find a hair brush. This scenario went on for weeks.
We’d come into the school parking lot on two wheels, barely getting there on time. I reached a boiling point. No one could explain why this phenomenon occurred over and over, but it did. Finally I came to my office infuriated, called my secretary in and gave her a $100 bill. I told her to go to every dollar store in town and buy every hair brush there was up to $100. She protested this request was ridiculous. I told her do it or she’d be fired for a ridiculous reason. She was suffering the shoot-the-messenger syndrome, but so be it.
She bought a large plastic container full of brushes. I took them home, put them downstairs and said I don’t want to ever hear again we can’t find a hair brush. My wife protested I was being passive-aggressive. I don’t even know what that is, but I do know it fixed the problem. From then on we got to school on time and her hair was brushed.
Now, 10 years later I find myself in the predicament of never being able to find the salt shaker. I have no idea what happens to the salt shaker at our home. I have found it under the couch cushion and in the bathroom. Was somebody salting their snack on the toilet? God help us all. I once found it by the pool and another time in my truck back seat. One place I have never found it is in the kitchen cabinet where everybody says it should be. You know “It should be in the cabinet where we keep the salt.” I don’t know why anybody says that. I’d be more likely to find it in my mailbox than in the salt cabinet.
Once it cannot be found, I then hear, “Well, use the other salt shaker; it is in the salt shaker cabinet.” True enough, it is in the salt shaker cabinet because only a complete fool in desperation would try to use it. It is a decorative salt shaker, not like the one I am looking for that has a nice screw-off top and looks like it belongs at the school lunch room. No, this one has three small holes at the top. By the time you finish salting steak with this thing, there are two certainties. One, the steak is now cold, and two, I will need shoulder replacement surgery from shaking it for 20 minutes. I don’t know why anyone buys a decorative salt shaker. Do people come over to your house, leave, and then call friends saying “You will not believe the salt shaker the Gambles are using.” Or, “My goodness the Gambles have the most beautiful set of salt shakers I believe I have ever seen, I must have one.”
After the decorative set fails, I’m then left with only the dreaded “Use the sea salt, it’s full.” I’m sure it is. The sea salt comes out in two speeds, none at all or all in one big clump. “Here, eat this steak. Some of it has no salt and some parts taste like it came out of the Pacific Ocean five minutes ago.” I’m weird like thi,s but I don’t like clumpy salt on my food.
Now the sea salt usually comes with a grinder bottom to help evenly disperse the salt. Never use a salt shaker with a grinder. They should only be used in restaurants where they serve you a small filet that looks like it was the part the butcher trimmed off the steaks you are planning to eat tomorrow night but costs $60 and the waiter says, “Would you like salt? Just say when,” and then begins to grind. I usually say yes, I would, and then go to the restroom while he grinds and wave him off with my hand when I return 5 minutes later.
So, what is a man to do? Continue to eat peas with no salt? No one in my family has a clue as to why the salt runs off and hides in the fern on the back porch. I’d rather roll up bits of torn newspaper and then heat it in the microwave oven than eat peas without salt. I may simply be doomed. My father has been in a running battle with my mother for over 60 years because of non-pouring salt shakers. It may just be genetic. A Gamble man must go without salt or face the torture of pounding on decorative salt shakers until death do us part. I could buy $100 worth of salt shakers and strategically place them around the house. One in the book shelf. One over the TV. One in the freezer. But then I’d be passive-aggressive, and while I may not know what that is, I know it‘s not good.
Oh well. I accept my fate. My doctor will be happy. My salt intake will be reduced, and I’ll have very strong shoulders. But when you come over, please tell all your friends the next day how nice the salt shaker looked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.