California, the land that never saw an issue that its people did not believe should have a new law passed to address, or a new tax added, sometimes both, has now announced the San Francisco Airport will no longer allow water to be sold in plastic bottles. I suspect the only thing worse in the history of millennials would be if they banned cellphones.
As for me, however, I grew up drinking water out of a water hose. I drink straight from the tap at home and at the office. My secretary saw me drinking from the tap and you would have thought I was in the break room mainlining heroin. Every woman I talk to acts as if I was eating food from a garbage Dumpster.
“How, oh my God, how could you drink water from the tap?” Well, pretty easily, actually. I’ve been doing that since I was old enough to climb to the faucet. What really amazes me is that most of your bottled water is bottled by various municipalities throughout the United States, so in effect, you are still drinking from the faucet.
I recognize most of America now drinks bottled water and lots of it. Some study, somewhere long ago, said you should drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and boy did the bottled water salesmen pick up on that. Well, the study was later proven to be completely wrong because they failed to include how much liquid one gets from food, which by the way is over half of what is needed each day, such that you really don’t need all that much to begin with. But never let facts get in the way of a good story, so we drink water like it is manna from heaven and spend two thirds of our life in the potty, washing away all our vitamins, so we can then take supplements from every letter in the alphabet, so long as it is healthy, in a bottle and helps the environment.
Ah, the environment. Once upon a time, there were not several billion plastic empty water bottles in our landfills because we used to drink water in a reusable cup every time. But now, oh no, that will not do, so the most environmentally conscious among us contribute the most to pollution by drinking 10 bottles of water a day and tossing them into every landfill in the country.
I, on the other hand, contribute none. I also sit at home alone because nobody will go around me as I drink water out of the faucet like a pitbull. Somehow drinking water from a common glass is worse than drinking wine out of a styrofoam cup, which by the way, I have also been known to do when I drink wine, which is only when there is no beer or any other alcohol available.
I guess I’m still stunned folks pay for water when it is free from the faucet. But, hey, drink on. The plastic bottle-making folks need jobs, too.