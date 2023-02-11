Some people want to fill the world with silly Love Songs. What’s wrong with that?
— Paul McCartney
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, a time when people’s thoughts turn to ... chocolate? ... mostly, but there are others, those like us, who find inspiration in music, who are on a never-ending quest to catch the perfect line or two that we don’t have the capacity to write ourselves. Here, then, a collection of Valentine’s love songs:
TARA: I’m a sucker for a good love song, so choosing only 15 proved to be difficult. Here are (in no particular order) 15 great love songs to add to your play list and my favorite lyrics from each to show you why these will always make my heart happy.
01. Paul Simon — Something So Right: “And I was in crazy motion ‘til you calmed me down. It took a little time but you calmed me down.”
02. Tyler Childers — Lady May: “Now I ain’t the toughest hickory that your ax has ever felled. But I’m a hickory just as well, I’m a hickory all the same.”
03. Led Zeppelin — Thank You: “If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me.”
04. Sam Cooke — You Were Made For Me: “Even my hands belong to you. I use my hands, oh, to work for you. Even my hands belong to you because you, you belong to me.”
05. Jason Isbell — If We Were Vampires: “It’s knowing that this can’t go on forever. Likely one of us will have to spend some days alone. Maybe we’ll get 40 years together. But one day I’ll be gone, or one day you’ll be gone.”
06. Bonnie Raitt — Dimming of the Day: “You pulled me like the moon pulls on the tide. You know just where I keep my better side.”
07. John Denver — Annie’s Song: “Come let me love you. Let me give my life to you. Let me drown in your laughter. Let me die in your arms. Let me lay down beside you. Let me always be with you. Come let me love you. Come love me again.”
08. Fleetwood Mac — Songbird: “To you, I’ll give the world. To you, I’ll never be cold. ‘Cause I feel that when I’m with you It’s alright, I know it’s right.”
09. Van Morrison — Crazy Love: “And when I’m returning from so far away. She gives me some sweet lovin’ brighten up my day. Yes, it makes me righteous, yes it makes me whole. Yes, it makes me mellow down into my soul.”
10. Otis Redding — These Arms of Mine: “These arms of mine, they are burning, burning from wanting you.”
11. Billy Strings — In The Early Morning Light: “And every now and then the past will ring a bell. But I’m not looking back I’m only moving forward.”
12. Glen Campbell — I’m Not Gonna Miss You: “You’re the last person I will love. You’re the last face I will recall.”
13. Tyler Childers — Shake the Frost: “And I love you like the mountains love’s the way the mornin’ opens to a soft and bright greetin’ from the sun.”
14. Cat Stevens — How Can I Tell You: “I need to know you, need to feel my arms around you, feel my arms around you, like a sea around a shore.”
15. Etta James — Sunday Kind of Love: “And my arms need someone, someone to enfold. To keep me warm when Mondays and Tuesdays grow cold. Love for all my life to have and to hold.”
Love is what makes life worth living. These songs were written and recorded by true artists at different stages of life. What a beautiful gift to give the world and to share with someone you love.
CARLTON: Trying to follow up Tara’s list is a tough task; she’s got a lot of the good ones. I’ll offer 15 more (in no order) but, due to space, no comment other than a suggestion that you go old-school and make a play list of these songs for the one you love:
1. Sky Blue and Black — Jackson Browne; 2. Try a Little Tenderness — Otis Redding; 3. All I Know — Art Garfunkel; 4. Lila — Don Henley; 5. You’re So Good for Me — Humble Pie; 6. Please Be With Me — Eric Clapton; 7. Love Song — Tesla; 8. Unchained Melody — The Righteous Brothers; 9. Porcelain — Better Than Ezra; 10. He Stopped Loving Her Today — George Jones; 11. You’re My Home — Billy Joel; 12. Oh, Girl — The Chi-lites; 13. High-Flying Bird — Elton John; 14. You’ll Accomp’ny Me — Bob Seger; 15. Here, There and Everywhere — The Beatles.
Go now, let the music play, and be loved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.