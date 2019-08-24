I’m not usually a chronic complainer, but when I talk about country music, I sound like the old neighborhood grump who starts every other sentence with “In my day ...” and a shake of his cane.
Like everything else, music changes. It’s just a fact of life. But change is not always good. In the late ’90s/early 2000s, country began to take a turn toward what would later be termed “Bro-Country,” still similar to classic country but with a repeated message of “boys will be boys.”
After Sept. 11, 2001, country music had a run of patriotic songs and songs written to bring people together. In the mid-2000s, country veterans like George Strait, Toby Keith, and Brooks and Dunn were still making music, and with the music of artists like Jamey Johnson and Brad Paisley, country still had a few songs worth adding to the playlist.
Then it happened ... pop country. Performers of a certain age who looked good in tight jeans and/or a short skirt who were hand-picked to appeal to tweens and young people of the most entitled generation ever.
Before I say more about the music, let’s remember a time when you could be ugly and sell millions of albums. George Jones is a perfect example ... his nickname was Ol’ Possum, for God’s sake. And although recently I have seen a few unattractive males pop up on the country music scene, I defy you to find an ugly female country singer. Talent is secondary to marketability, and that’s one reason so much modern country music sucks.
More changes are occurring as we speak. Country has taken on a noticeable R&B flavor, and the light at the end of the country tunnel ... Alt-Country with the addition of Americana with a strong mix of Folk and Bluegrass.
Tuesday night my best friend and I went to see the local band BoDean and the Poachers at the Manor House in Albany. They played on the porch, as they do every Tuesday night, and they are the inspiration for this column. The Poachers are a five-piece band that includes a drummer, lead singer on acoustic guitar, a standup bass player, harmonica player and washboard player, and if that sounds hokey, it was anything but. This band plays all original songs ... well-crafted, original songs, and their chemistry and timing are spot on. I could tell they love what they do. Go out and see them next Tuesday if you can.
I believe artists like these — musicians who are true to their music — are what will save country music.
If you’re looking for newer musicians who do country proud, here’s a list of suggestions:
1. I’ll put BoDean and the Poachers first.
2. Tyler Childers will always be on this list. Start with the songs “Feathered Indians” and “House on Fire” and once you’re hooked, take in some of his love songs.
3. Mandolin Orange. Their original song “Slither” is just sexy, perfect harmony, and their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Boots of Spanish Leather” is everything a cover should be.
4. The gritty writing style and deep Southern drawl of Benjamin Tod is showcased in the acoustic version of “Using Again.”
5. Lisa LeBlanc sets bluegrass on fire with “You Look Like Trouble.”
Of course Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Tedeschi Trucks and Eric Church are always good choices.
For you young people who want a real taste of what good country music used to be, try these:
1. Hank Williams Jr. — “Family Tradition” or “Outlaw Women”
2. Hank Williams Sr. — “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”
3. Dolly Parton — “Jolene”
4. Charlie Pride — “All I Have to Offer You Is Me”
5. Keith Whitley — “Don’t Close Your Eyes”
Add to this list anything by George Jones, Patsy Cline or Merle Haggard.
Yeah, country music kind of lost its, way but I see in its future a return to its roots, led by a band of true artists — the ones playing banjos and spoons.