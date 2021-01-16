A few days ago I took advantage of a couple of sunny hours and began to clean a flower bed that will (hopefully) soon be a magnificent herb garden.
First, I turned on some music.
As I dug into the earth, pulling roots and moving worms out of harm’s way, I thought about a lot of things ... I had just painted my nails and now they were wrecked, I thought about the lyrics of songs on my playlist and what I was cooking for dinner. But the thing I got stuck on was a topic that has filled my mind lately ... happiness.
Throughout my life, I’ve had many moments of happiness ... mostly involving my children, who have been what kept me going over the years. But until recently, I had not experienced true happiness in life as a whole. This sounds pretty weird as I write it because I have never considered myself a sad person. No matter what, I have always been able to find the silver lining around some pretty dark clouds. But this kind of happiness is constant and accompanied by peace, stability and a desire for other people to feel the same way.
My path to happiness has been long and hard, and maybe that’s why I appreciate the joy I feel today. So I wanted to share this playlist with you. Some of the songs might be cheesy, but they’re guaranteed to make you smile. And maybe that smile will come with an eye roll, but, hey,...,I’ll take what I can get.
01. Three Little Birds — Bob Marley
02. Happy — Pharrell Williams ... “Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth.”
03. Bill Withers — Lovely Day
04. Otis Redding — Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
05. Three Dog Night — Shambala
06. Jason Mraz — Sunshine Song ... “Oh, if this little light of mine combined with yours today, how many watts could we luminate?”
07. U2 — Beautiful Day
08. The Beatles — Here Comes The Sun
09. King Harvest — Dancing In The Moonlight ... “Everybody here is outta sight, they don’t bark and they don’t bite.”
10. Neil Young — Harvest Moon
I still have unhappy moments. In this age of COVID, social and political unrest, and financial instability, of course there’s some sadness in my life. But I try not to let things I have no control of affect the parts of my life that make it worth living. And when I want to move a negative thought from my mind, I replace it with things that make me happy ... conversations with my children and grandchildren, a snuggle from my best friend and the love of my life, or a simple song.
