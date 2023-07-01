...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 106 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
It has been a year since my daughter died, and my life has changed in so many ways. The first 3 or 4 months were the hardest. Food being my drug of choice, I tried to eat away my feelings and gained a significant amount of weight. I felt like grief might overtake me.
And although I appreciated the outpouring of support I received, people would say, “How are you?” or tell me that they knew how I felt because they lost their parent, brother, etc. It didn’t help. I would always say I was fine and try to be sympathetic for their loss, but honestly I wasn’t OK, and at that point I could only feel sorry for myself and my family. But I understood that they meant well and in the past had said the same things to people I knew who lost loved ones.