ALBANY – Since Davis Pace was sworn in as the first Mayor of Albany in 1857, a number of colorful characters has held the office. However, none has been more notable or flamboyant than James W. “Taxi” Smith.
In his autobiography “I Tried Everything Once,” Smith recounts a life that was obviously well-lived.
Born in 1904 in Taylorsville and moving to Cartersville at the age of 8, Smith recalled the influence his “highly educated mother,” who passed away when he was 14, and a father who only completed the fourth grade before dropping out to support his mother and three siblings had in his decision to seek a college education.
“At the age of 16, I studied every college catalog in the South and chose Georgia Tech because it was close to where I lived. ... It offered a degree in Business Administration," Smith wrote. "I now know this course was put into the curriculum for the football players."
It was during a competitive run at Tech that James became “Taxi.” And that name involved a 2-mile course that leaves Grant Field and runs through the campus before returning to the stadium.
Smith got off to a quick lead in the run but quickly fell to the back of the pack. He saw a taxi approaching, and although he had never ridden in one, he flagged the driver down. Jumping in, he convinced the driver to drive the course and drop him outside the stadium, where he would run in and borrow a quarter to pay him.
“(The driver) stated he would just drive me on in, and we came up the center of the track, and of course the spectators began to laugh as I jumped out of the cab and rushed across the finish line," Smith recalled. "I’ve been Taxi Smith ever since.”
After a year at Tech, Smith was advised that the study of law would better prepare him for the business world, leading him to transfer to Mercer University in Macon. Upon arrival, he immediately contacted the dean of the law school to inform him.
“I was entering law school, but I wanted him to know and the other professors to know that I would never practice law after my graduation,” Smith said.
In June of 1925, at the age of 20 Smith threw his diploma and license into the barn loft of his home and raced to Florida to take part in the real estate boom taking place there. He arrived in Miami with $100 his father had given him and found a $200-a-month room.
In search of a job, he ended up agreeing to work for an attorney for $50 a week, a sum he thought was fabulous having grown up working on a farm for a dollar or two a day. After three weeks, he left the practice and jumped into the booming Miami real estate market.
If someone owned a piece of property and wanted to sell it, a buyer put down 5% of the value with the understanding that the total was due in 30 days. During that period, the buyer could transfer the title as often as he wanted for profit. Smith remembered one property starting at $15,000 and closing at $75,000 30 days later.
“There was no such thing as lack of money," he wrote. "Just go to a decent nightclub for dinner and the cost would be $100."
Sadly for Smith, the boom went to bust in less than a year.
“In my 10 months in Miami, I began to learn something of life," he said. "But when the boom was over and people lost their fortunes, I, like most others, migrated back to my home state.”
Initially Smith continued to avoid the legal profession. However, unable to find any gainful employment in the turbulent economy of the late '20s, he spent a few weeks working in a fertilizer plant his father ran. His father encouraged him to go to Albany and accept a previous job offer there. If, after six months, he still did not want to practice law, he could return to the plant.
In Albany, Smith discovered his new employer, an attorney of great promise, was also the prosecuting attorney in the city court. He was sworn in as an attorney, and to his dismay, was immediately assigned a case. He approached the bench, telling the judge he could not represent the defendant as he had never tried a case. He had never even seen a case tried, much less picked a jury. He had no idea what to ask any witnesses, and after hearing the prosecutor’s oration, he had no doubt of his client’s guilt.
“Gentlemen of the jury, this is my first case," he said. "I ask you to take this into consideration all the facts and the age and inexperience of my client and also the age and inexperience of his attorney, and, I might add, gentlemen, that for a lawyer to lose his first case would be like taking candy from a baby. Within 10 minutes the jury came back and acquitted my client. He picked up his stolen goods and walked out of the courtroom.”
Smith sais he always felt that a lawyer’s ability to speak well and the selection of a jury were critical to success in the courtroom. Nothing highlights this more than one of his favorite cases. He was called to represent a moonshiner caught operating a massive still in Sumter County. Not knowing anyone in the county, he asked his client if he knew any of the jurors. When they arrived at the courthouse and got a copy of the juror list, the client looked at the list and told Smith that whatever he did, be sure and get juror No. 11. Smith told the district attorney since he didn’t know anyone in the county, he would take the first 12 jurors.
“Now, in all my lifetime, I have never tried a case where my client was proven as guilty as this one," Smith said. "The jury went out and remained hopelessly deadlocked for three days and nights, knowing that there must be something wrong that 12 men could not agree on a conviction on that type evidence."
Three days later, the judge declared a mistrial. When Smith asked the client why juror No. 11 had been so critical, he responded, “He owned a one-half interest in the still.”
This would not be Smith’s only association with the distiller’s art. Soon after his arrival in Albany, he witnessed the Dougherty County Sheriff and his deputies unloading a large still from a truck at the courthouse.
Smith asked the sheriff if he could go with them the next time, they raided a still. Two weeks later his request was granted when he was told to meet at the courthouse to go on a raid in a swamp known to be infested with snakes and wild hogs.
Having been invited to a dance later in the evening, Smith showed up wearing his best suit and only pair of shoes. A deputy and two county policemen took him into the country, stopping at a farmhouse, where they inquired if the farmer knew if the moonshiners were at the still. The farmer joined them, and the raiding party went to the still site, where they split into two groups in an attempt to surround and surprise the illicit distillers. However, Smith recalls things going bad from the start when instead of surrendering, the moonshiners started shooting. He fell to the ground moments before the deputy cried out that he was shot, followed by a county policeman going down in the gunfire.
“The shooting continued on the other side, and finally two of the operators of the still came over to where the deputy was lying," Smith said. "They turned his body over and fired two bullets into his heart. The county policeman continued to beg that they not kill him, but they turned him over and put a couple of bullets in him.”
Smith heard them talking about a third man being there and stating “Dead men don’t tell tales.”
Terrified, Smith jumped up, turning so fast he lost one shoe. He ran through the swamp and continued to run as rain began to fall and lightening flashed. He ran through the night, and around 5 in the morning, with bloody feet and shredded clothing, he finally reached a house where he was able to get a ride into town.
While waiting at the courthouse for the sheriff to arrive so that they could retrieve the deputy and policeman’s bodies from the swamp, a worker at the garage overheard him discussing the night's events there and told him he had just filled up the deputy’s car.
He then realized that his new friends had put the “raid” together. After running more than 14 miles through the night, he was tempted to pack his bags and leave Albany. However, the prankster not only apologized but bought him a new pair of shoes and a suit. They'd thought he would stop running after about five minutes.
“Five minutes? Hell, I was five miles from there in the first five minutes,” he responded.
One of Smiths passions was politics, which led to his involvement and friendship with some of Georgia’s legendary politicians including Marvin Griffin, Richard Russell, Eugene Talmadge and his son, Herman.
Smith served as secretary to Georgia Gov. Eugene Talmadge and as secretary and treasurer of the State Highway Department. When Herman Talmadge was elected governor, he offered Smith a political appointment. Smith told him, “I was not interested in any political position that would carry me to the city of Atlanta. He finally said he had one job that was open in which you didn’t have to do any work and it paid $5,000 a year.”
Smith would hold the position of secretary and treasurer of the Georgia Ports Authority. When he was first appointed, Georgia had no ports or authority to build ports. He would serve in this position under three governors and help develop what is today’s thriving Ports Authority.
“I know of no more pitiful thing than to see a defeated politician because, as I have often stated, as long as you can do favors for your people, you are a great man," he said. "The minute that you become a defeated office holder, you are just another civilian.”
Returning to Albany in 1948, Smith was encouraged by friends to run for the mayor's office. He initially said he should devote more time to his law firm and his new wife.
"But the disease was in my veins, and I ran against three close friends, including my neighbor, whose son is now in my law firm,” Smith said.
During this period, Smith became friends with Henry Ringling North. Each year he professed to North his desire to be a part of the famous Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus. In 1955 he contacted North when he saw the circus was heading toward Albany. North told him he could join them in any city he desired. Smith made the necessary plans and joined the circus in Selma, Ala.
“Prior to leaving Albany, I told a few friends I was going with the circus for a week and that I intended to be a part of the circus," Smith said. "I would like to sell popcorn and peanuts, but my highest ambition was to be a barker in the sideshow.”
For a week, Smith traveled with North in his elaborate private railcar while performing daily in the circus.
“They prepared a beautiful Sultan’s costume; they placed me on the biggest elephant Ringling Brothers had and I took part in the performance,” Smith said.
Smith would ride the elephant twice a day in every town the circus played, finally riding the elephant though his hometown.
“It was perhaps the greatest experience of my life,” he would later say.
And what a colorful life it was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.