ALBANY — Deaths attributed to firearms have created a divisive atmosphere in which the right to bear arms and efforts to control and limit firearm ownership are now virtual political and philosophical litmus tests.
It is estimated that there are currently between 270 million to more than 393 million firearms in the United States. If the higher number is true, there is at least one firearm for every citizen in American.
Currently 30% of the adult population acknowledges owning a firearm, 36% more acknowledge they might consider owning one in the future and 33% state they would never own a firearm. The study indicates that 43% of American households have one or more firearms. Nearly 70% of those owning firearms do so for reasons related to safety and protection. Hunters account for 38% and sport shooters account for another 30%. The remaining 13% of firearms are in the hands of collectors.
Data indicate that annually there are approximately 100,000 reported gunshot victims in the United States, resulting in almost 40,000 deaths. Sadly 62% of the fatalities are a result of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Another 35% are the result of homicide, with the remainder determined to be “accidental.”
2017 was the deadliest year in the United States in regard to mass shootings, in part due to shooting in Las Vegas that helped push the total victims to 580, with 117 fatalities. Sadly, the issues being debated, and questions being asked in regard to mass shootings, criminal possession of firearms, characteristics of “assault rifles” and interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, will in all likelihood result in few if any long-term solutions in the near future.
However, there is a way to immediately prevent the almost 20,000 shootings that are considered unintentional or “accidental.” This is an extremely personal issue for me. I have lost friends to firearms accidents. I have been accidentally shot twice, survived a “near miss” that would have been fatal. I have seen holes in ceilings and walls, perforated vehicles, ruptured shotgun and rifle barrels, and one-eyed pointers. All could have been avoided if the shooters involved had simply followed the “Ten Commandments of Firearms Safety.”
1. Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction. The muzzle is the end of the barrel where projectiles leave the firearm. A safe direction is where any discharge will not cause injury to yourself or others. Know where the muzzle is pointed at all times. Never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot.
2. Treat Every firearm as if it were loaded. The moment you pick up a firearm or take one that is handed to you, it becomes your responsibility. Immediately point the firearm in a safe direction and check to see that the firearm is not loaded. If you do not know how, ask someone that does to do it for you. I once asked a hunting companion if his shotgun was unloaded. Offended by the question, he was in the process of stating that it was when he pointed it at his truck and pulled the trigger, taking out three windows and doing extensive damage to the fender and door. The only redeeming factor is he had not pointed the gun at me while proving his point.
“I didn’t know it was loaded,” is a hollow statement following an unintentional shooting.
3. Be sure of your target and what is in front of and behind it before you pull the trigger. Unfortunately, every year a number of shootings occurs when someone shoots at a “brush deer.” They lamely explain their action by insisting the object they heard walking through the brush near them was a deer. Amazingly, a few years ago a Georgia “hunter” shot and killed another hunter who was wearing an orange safety vest sitting in a tree stand. He tried to justify it by asserting that he thought the man was a turkey roosting in the tree. It was not turkey season, and he was shooting a rifle, both unethical and illegal actions.
Once you pull the trigger, there is no way to pull that shot back. When Vice President Dick Cheney infamously and accidentally shot (non-fatally) a member of his hunting party, many questioned who was at fault. The victim even attempted to take the blame. However, only one person’s finger pulled the trigger that day. Cheney was so focused on the quail, he did not see his hunting companion.
The projectile from a modern rifle can travel a great distance with lethal velocity. Even the diminutive .22 long rifle can travel more than a mile while a .30-06 can double that. Know how far your shot will travel if you miss; this is why knowing what is beyond your target is critical.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot. Not all firearms have a mechanical safety. However, if the firearm has a safety, do not take if “off” until you are ready to actually pull the trigger. Never rely on a firearm’s safety to prevent an accidental discharge as it is a man-made mechanical device and can fail. If your finger is on the trigger and you stumble or fall, you may inadvertently pull it. This is why muzzle control is important at all times.
5. Check the firearm’s barrel and ammunition. Before using a firearm, verify that it is not loaded and then check to see that there are no obstructions in the barrel. Something as insignificant as a bird feather, mud, or a wad of lint from a gun case can create excess pressure resulting in a ruptured barrel.
Be sure the ammunition that you use is correct for the firearm you are shooting. Just because a cartridge fits in the gun’s chamber or magazine does not mean it is safe to shoot. Every firearm should have the appropriate ammunition designated on the barrel or receiver, and most ammunition will have its caliber or gauge head-stamped on each cartridge or shell. Shooting the wrong ammunition can have catastrophic results.
I’ve seen the results of a 20-gauge shell getting mixed in with 12-gauge shells, resulting in the barrel of the 12 gauge shotgun rupturing and injuring the shooter. On a dove shoot, I saw one shooter critically injure another because he mistakenly loaded his shotgun with buckshot instead of bird shot.
6. Unload firearms when they are not in use. In some instances, it is illegal to have a loaded firearm in your vehicle. This is true on most federal property and under certain situations during hunting season. If you are not using the firearm, there is no reason for it to be loaded. An unloaded firearm is also much less likely to injure someone if found by a curious child. Unfortunately, the failure to follow this simple rule resulted in the injury of a young child here this week.
7. Point only at something you want to shoot. The friend I mentioned earlier certainly didn’t want to shoot his truck, but he did. If your firearm is not pointed at something, it cannot damage or injure it.
Never pull a firearm toward you by the barrel. I lost a friend when he reached into the backseat, grabbing his rifle by the barrel and attempted to pull it from the vehicle. He left a wife and two children behind.
Frequently, accidental discharges occur when multiple commandments are broken. Had he followed Commandment 6 and unloaded his firearm before placing it in his vehicle, this would not have occurred, even though he was breaking Commandment 7.
8. Don’t run, jump or climb a fence or deer stand with a loaded firearm. When you are doing any of these activities, it is not possible to maintain muzzle control or ensure that you have total control of the firearm if you stumble, slip or fall. When crossing a fence, unload the firearm and lay it on the ground facing the side of the fence you are on so that when you cross the fence and retrieve the firearm, it is not pointing toward you.
When you set up a deer stand, take the time to attach a cord to it that almost reaches the ground. You can use it to pull your firearm up into the stand once you are safely situated. Be sure the cord is not long enough to allow the gun’s barrel to touch the ground and potentially get a dangerous blockage.
9. Store firearms and ammunition separately, beyond the reach of children or adults who should not have access to them. Back in the day, it was common to store your firearms in a beautifully crafted gun cabinet prominently located in your home for all to see and admire. Those days are gone. Today this is not an acceptable standard or a safe one.
Guns should be stored and locked in a secure location, be it a deadbolted closet or gun safe. This not only prevents children from having access to them, it prevents them from falling into the hands of criminals and some adults who should not have access to them.
Store ammunition in a separate location so that if the guns are accessed, the ammunition is not readily available. There are also a variety of safety devices that allow gun owner to lock or render a firearm inoperable while stored.
10. Avoid alcohol and drugs while handling firearms. These have proven to be a deadly combination. Anything that impairs your ability to think clearly and react quickly should obviously be avoided while handling a lethal weapon.
For many readers, there is nothing new in this article that they did not already know. However, knowing something and doing something are too often a different story. As an avid hunter and as a hunting guide, I have observed that while the nimrod strives to follow these rules explicitly, many an “expert” begins to nurture the belief that these rules do not apply to them. That is when tragedy strikes.