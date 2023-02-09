Nashville Library launches “Library of things:” People can now borrow household items

 Lawrence, Nakia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- In addition to books, people can now visit the Nashville Public Library and borrow household items. It’s all free of charge!

Many come to the library for books, research, and even quiet time.

