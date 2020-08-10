ATLANTA – The Thanks Mom & Dad Fund, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting programs and initiatives for seniors, has identified and funded efforts designed to assist older Georgians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from Anthem Foundation, the charitable arm of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Amerigroup in Georgia, Thanks Mom & Dad Fund has been able to address specific needs for meals, personal protective equipment (PPE) for senior caregivers and mental health services to combat the financial strain and social isolation experienced by older adults sheltering at home.
“The pandemic has amplified issues and needs faced by many seniors every day,” said Maureen Kelly, president of Thanks Mom & Dad Fund. “Early in the pandemic, adults over age 65 were identified as high risk for serious illness or death from the virus, and were urged to shelter at home. As weeks stretched into months, many found themselves hungry and isolated, while caregivers faced shortages of the PPE they need to safely care for older patients. We are grateful to Anthem Foundation for their timely support so we could quickly address these immediate needs.”
The Fund partnered with LeadingAge Georgia, a statewide association of mission-driven organizations providing housing services to older adults, to purchase nutritious meals and food for more than 4,200 low-income seniors. An additional 100 older Georgians were given gift cards donated by Kroger. The organization also partnered with a restaurant in hard-hit Albany to feed more than 160 seniors.
The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Empowerline program received funding to connect seniors to key services such as meals, transportation and mental health services. In the early stages of the pandemic, the Fund purchased PPE to be distributed to a dozen Area Agencies on Aging that provide in-home care. The remainder of the grant will be used for additional needs in the months to come.
“Early in the pandemic, Anthem realized that seniors were going to face unprecedented challenges, and the company’s financial generosity allowed us to quickly reach out to service providers across the state to target key areas of need,” Kelly said. “As the pandemic continues, we expect to see more seniors struggling with food insecurity, fear and anxiety and social isolation. We will continue to work with our valued partners to address these needs and new ones that may arise, such as providing technology and training to connect homebound seniors virtually with family and friends.”
Thanks Mom and Dad Fund was created to honor parents, grandparents and mentors by supporting programs and services for older adults. Since 2003, the fund has donated more than $1.6 million to innovative senior programs and initiatives across Georgia. For more information, visit www.thanksmomanddadfund.org.
