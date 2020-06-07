ALBANY -- Being married to an artist sure is eye-opening. I mean that literally. I see things differently when she is involved — at least I try to.
When she is picking out paint colors for a room, she might come home from the paint store with a handful of those little color samples. If we are looking for a neutral color to paint a room, she may have a dozen different shades of beige from which to choose — and they all look alike to me. But after being married for 35 years, I have learned to keep quiet and just nod in agreement when she asks for my opinion.
“Oh, yes,” I will agree. “That one has too much blue in it, and this one is a little too yellow.”
On the evening we began our self-imposed COVID isolation, we got up from the dinner table and decided to go for a walk. It has been more than two months since that initial, Friday, March 13 stroll, and we have walked about a mile and a half every evening, rain or shine, since. She decided, before that first walk, to document the experience on social media with two photos — one of something interesting or beautiful (flowers, birds, clouds, etc.) and one photo of our feet. I thought that was about the dumbest idea I had ever heard. Who wants to see a photo looking down at our four feet? Fortunately, I kept my mouth shut.
After dozens of walks, my artistic wife managed to make a daily social media post in which no two feet photos were alike. Our feet were seen walking and standing. We posed on broken concrete and pebbled asphalt, and on yellow lines and white lines. We stood on sewer manhole covers and water valve covers. As we started our evening stroll and she began to look for two unique photos, I discovered that I enjoyed helping her. It was like those I-spy games we played as kids on long trips. I am amazed at how much beauty and interest surrounds us when we look for it. She was the artist, and I was the apprentice.
Enduring weeks of isolation to avoid an invisible threat made us feel somewhat helpless. So another benefit of this evening walk was that it gave us some degree of control. We walked no matter what. We talked without distraction — no phones, no TV, no internet — unless we saw something of interest to share. We were together all day and all night, but that 20-minute walk was the highlight of the day. We were truly alone and truly together.
On Sunday, May 31, her photo of interest was our long shadows cast in the street by the late-evening sun. It was a hot, summer sun and our shadows revealed that I was carrying a sweat towel and she had one of those paper fans with a wooden stick handle. Some people call them funeral fans. On this evening, it was keeping the gnats away — a gnat-fan. Summer, we noticed, was here, and the walking seemed more of a chore than a treat. Perhaps it was time for a change in our coronavirus routine.
The next evening, on Monday, June 1, her social media post read, “Walk #80 is in the books and is the last one until the temperature falls back to tolerable levels (in South Georgia that may be in October).”
Our friends and relatives around the country responded:
From Kentucky, “I’ve enjoyed the journey.”
From Ohio, “Awesome you were doing that.”
From Atlanta, “I’ll miss seeing your feet.”
Now, as I look back over the last 80-days of isolation — punctuated by furtive, masked-up trips to the grocery store — the thing I will miss most is getting up from supper, piling the dishes in the sink, and lacing up my walking shoes. I will miss the intimate conversation with my wife in the cool evening air. I will miss observing the beauty that surrounds us as seen through the eyes of an artist. And, as my cousin from Atlanta noted, I will miss seeing where our feet will end up.
It is a good thing I kept my mouth shut and did not tell my wife what a dumb idea that foot-photo was. Our walking feet not only propelled us around the neighborhood, they apparently stepped into a number of lives in the process.
