The Word was in the beginning, and that very Word was with God, and God was that Word. The same was in the beginning with God. Everything came to be by His hand; and without Him not even one thing that was created came to be. The life was in Him and the life is the light of men. And the same light shines in darkness, and the darkness does not overcome it.
John 1:1-5
(… and Jesus said:)
I have come into the world as the light, so that whoever believes in me may not remain in the darkness.
John 12:46
Behold, a virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel, which is interpreted, Our God is with us.
Matthew 1:23
For God so loved the world that he even gave his only begotten Son, so that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.
John 3:16
And we have believed and have known the love that God has for us. God is love; and he who dwells in love abides in God.
1 John 4:16
… the angel Gabriel was sent from God to Galilee, to a city called Nazareth, To a virgin who was acquired for a price (dowry) for a man named Joseph, of the house of David; and the name of the virgin was Mary. And the angel went in and said to her, Peace be to you, O full of grace; our Lord is with you, O blessed one among women. When she saw him she was disturbed at his word, and wondered what kind of salutation this could be. And the angel said to her, Fear not, Mary; for you have found grace with God. For behold, you will conceive and give birth to a son, and you will call his name Jesus. He will be great, and he will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord God will give him the throne of his father David. And he will rule over the house of Jacob forever; and there will be no limit to his kingdom. Then Mary said to the angel, How can this be, for no man has known me. The angel answered and said to her, The Holy spirit will come, and the power of the Highest will rest upon you; therefore the one who is to be born of you is holy, and he will be called the Son of God.
Luke 1:26-35
And it happened in those days that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus to take a census of all the people in his empire. And every man went to be registered in his own city. Joseph also went up from Nazareth, a city of Galilee, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; because he was of the house and family of David; With his purchased bride Mary, while she was with child, that they might be registered there. And it came to pass while they were there that her days to be delivered were fulfilled. And she gave birth to her first-born son; and she wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because they had no room where they were lodging.
Luke 2:1, 3-7
And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we saw his glory, a glory like that of the first-born of the Father, full of grace and truth.
John 1:14
Now there were shepherds in that region where they were staying, and they were watching their flocks at night. And behold, the angel of God came to them, and the glory of the Lord shone on them; and they were seized with a great fear. And the angel said to them, Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you glad tidings of great joy, which will be to all the world. For this day is born to you in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this is a sign for you; You will find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. And suddenly there appeared with the angel a heavenly host, praising God and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace and good hope for men. And it came to pass when the angels departed from them and went to heaven, that the shepherds spoke to one another, saying, Let us go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened as the Lord has shown to us. And they came hurriedly, and found Mary and Joseph, and the babe laid in the manger. When they saw it, they made known the word which was spoken to them concerning the boy. And all who heard it were amazed at the things which were spoken by the shepherds. But Mary treasured all these things and pondered them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all that they had seen and heard, as it was spoken to them.
Luke 2:8-20
For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder; and his name is called Wonderful Counselor, The Mighty One, The Everlasting God, The Prince of Peace.
Isaiah 9:6
When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judah, in the days of Herod the king, there came Magi from the East to Jerusalem. And they were saying, Where is the King of the Jews who has been born? For we have seen his star in the East, and we have come to worship him. … and behold, the same star that they had seen in the east was going before them, until it came and stood just above the place where the infant boy was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly. And they entered the house and saw the infant boy with Mary, his mother; and they threw themselves down and worshipped him; and they opened their treasures and offered to him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh.
Matthew 2:1-2, 9-11
For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world should be saved by him.
John 3:17
(… and Jesus said:)
I am the light of the world; he who follows me shall not walk in darkness, but he shall find for himself the light of life.
John 8:12
He was the true light which lighted every man who came into the world. He was in the world and the world was under his hand, and yet the world knew him not. He came to his own, and his own did not receive him. But those who received him, to them he gave power to become sons of God, especially to those who believed in his name.
John 1:9-12
And we have seen and do testify that the Father sent his Son to be the Savior of the world. Whoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him and he in God.
1 John 4:14-15
Source: Holy Bible from Ancient Eastern Manuscripts translation
