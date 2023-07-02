ALBANY -- I never saw a bald eagle until I reached my thirties. My daily commute is usually uneventful; I traverse rural parts of Dougherty and Baker counties, navigating the narrow roads that wind around cotton fields, along open pastures, and through young pecan groves. I regularly glimpse red-tailed hawks hunting for fast-moving prey and turkey vultures scavenging prey that is motionless.

Last month, during my morning commute, I spotted the silhouette of a bald eagle alighted on a tall pine. The tree was long-dead — perhaps a casualty of Hurricane Michael — and stood alone by the roadside, towering over an otherwise open pasture. The lower portions of the tree appeared intact, but its crown was denuded of needles and only a few stubs of its largest branches remained attached. Fissured, brown bark clung to the lower portions of the trunk. Exposure to the elements peeled away bark from the upper portions, which bared sun-bleached wood beneath.

Dr. Jeffery Cannon is a forest ecologist living in Albany whose research focuses on conservation and management of Southeastern U.S. forests.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features