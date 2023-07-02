...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 106 to 111 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM EDT /6
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beyond today, dangerously high heat index
values may continue each afternoon of the week ahead,
particularly over our Florida counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ALBANY -- I never saw a bald eagle until I reached my thirties. My daily commute is usually uneventful; I traverse rural parts of Dougherty and Baker counties, navigating the narrow roads that wind around cotton fields, along open pastures, and through young pecan groves. I regularly glimpse red-tailed hawks hunting for fast-moving prey and turkey vultures scavenging prey that is motionless.
Last month, during my morning commute, I spotted the silhouette of a bald eagle alighted on a tall pine. The tree was long-dead — perhaps a casualty of Hurricane Michael — and stood alone by the roadside, towering over an otherwise open pasture. The lower portions of the tree appeared intact, but its crown was denuded of needles and only a few stubs of its largest branches remained attached. Fissured, brown bark clung to the lower portions of the trunk. Exposure to the elements peeled away bark from the upper portions, which bared sun-bleached wood beneath.