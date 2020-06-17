ALBANY -- In taking up the Herald's lyrics/photo challenge, Donna Anderson wrote: We have a hawk that has been hanging around our house. I was able to take a picture of it on our backyard fence. I googled songs with "hawk" in the lyrics and the first one that popped up was John Denver’s “The Eagle and the Hawk.” The lyrics go like this: I am the hawk. Share in the freedom I feel when I fly. Come dance with the west wind, Sail over the canyons and up to the stars, And reach for the heavens and hope for the future, And all that we can be and not what we are.
I love these words and especially the last two lines. How appropriate for these times. -- Donna Anderson
If you want to contribute a photo and appropriate lyrics, send them to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.
