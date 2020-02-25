ALBANY — In an election year — make that an electrically-charged election year — politics is a central concern for the outlook of any community, city, county, state, region and nation. As we ease into the third month of 2020, politics and talk of elections are more than a weekly, daily or even hourly occurrence: They’re a minute-by-minute, veritable second-by-second topic.
More than a few TV sets have already been turned off in disgust after the latest barrage of “... and I approved this message” pronouncements, as candidates with deep pockets try to get an early jump on getting their message to the masses by spending a chunk of the billions upon billions of dollars that will be spent by the time Nov. 3 — or, to a lesser degree, other special called election dates — rolls around.
Sorry, folks, that’s only the beginning. Politicians have been convinced — primarily by the voters who are actually sucked in by their canned messages — that the only way to win an election is not to outsmart their opponent, not to outwork them, not to outplatform them, not to prove they’re the better candidate. No, to win in politics today, you have to outspend your opponent.
And, in the age of Donald Trump’s anti-politics-as-usual politics, you also have to have a very thick skin and be willing to wallow in the gutter while trying to dodge mud thrown your way and tossing your own at the same time.
Politics, circa 2020, ain’t pretty.
Southwest Georgians will have a lot of political questions to answer in 2020; in fact, they’re already in the midst of a couple of races. Even as the state General Assembly moves toward the halfway point of its 2020 session, voters in Senate District 13 have a runoff choice to make March 5 to determine who will take the seat that was held by late Sen. Greg Kirk, who died late last year of cancer.
Carden Summers of Cordele and Jim Quinn of Leesburg were neck-and-neck in the special election to fill that seat, but a third candidate kept both from collecting the 50 percent-plus-1 votes to claim the seat. When district voters make the decision, the winner of the race will have the opportunity to join the state Legislature as soon as election officials certify the results.
Also locally, since Quinn stepped down from his seat as Leesburg’s mayor to first seek the House District 152 seat in another special election that was won by former Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta and most recently the Senate 13 seat, a special election has been called to fill Quinn’s post. In a battle of newcomer vs. veteran, Michael Revell, who has not held a local elected position, qualified to take on veteran politician Billy Breeden, who himself resigned a position on the Leesburg City Council to seek the mayor’s seat.
And, in what has become a you-can’t-tell-the-players-without-a-scorecard scenario, another election/qualifying period will have to be called to fill Breeden’s seat, meaning Lee Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson is more than earning her pay this year.
Meanwhile, in Dougherty County, rumors have already started circulating around the three County Commission seats — Districts 1, 3 and 5 — that are up for grabs this year. Lamar Hudgins, the longest-tenured elected government official currently serving in the city or county, has already announced his plans to call it a career at the end of this year. And while qualifying is still a ways off, Ed Newsome has been mentioned as a likely candidate to challenge for the District 1 seat.
As for the District 3 and 5 seats, currently held, respectively, by Clinton Johnson and Gloria Gaines, no challenger has yet surfaced to indicate they will definitely toss their hats into the ring, but there are some familiar names who are said to be interested in both seats.
Among the region’s state Congressional delegation, three of the four candidates already have announced challengers waiting to qualify. Perennial candidate Tracy Taylor has already declared he will challenge incumbent Senate District 12 Sen. Freddie Powell Sims for her seat, while in the House Gerald Greene, one of the state’s longest-serving members of the General Assembly, is awaiting the challenge of businesswoman Joyce Barlow, who was defeated by Greene two years ago.
Also in the House, CaMia Hopson is looking at the expected challenge of former Albany City Commissioner Henry Mathis for her House 153 seat, and there are others saying the man Hopson defeated for the seat, former Rep. Darrel Ealum, may take another shot at the position. No opposition has yet surfaced for Winfred Dukes and the House District 154 seat.
In what promises to be an interesting race for the U.S. Senate seat that Johnny Isakson gave up for health reasons with only a year left on his term, businesswoman Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat for the final year of Isakson’s term, is looking at a challenge from Rep. Doug Collins. Collins was thrust into the national spotlight when Kemp went against the wishes of President Trump, who’d pushed for Collins to get the post.
Collins since has been named by Trump as a candidate for the vacant Director of National Intelligence position, and there is speculation that the move is a political one that would be made to keep Loeffler and Collins from fighting a bitter battle for the Senate seat, opening the door for a Democrat to take it and cut into the GOP’s tenuous advantage in the upper chamber.
Collins initially said he had no interest in the DNI position, but he’s been such an unabashed supporter of Trump many speculate he’ll take the position, giving Loeffler a leg up in the race.
As for the race for the White House, that is Trump’s to win or lose. The sitting president goes into the final year of his four-year term — and into his quest for re-election --having scored considerably high on the economic front. But Republicans worry that Trump’s abrasive demeanor and an ardent group that is working not to elect a particular candidate but to deny Trump the election at any cost, make him vulnerable.
Fortunately for Trump and the GOP, the Democratic party is in such disarray, it has been embarrassed again and again by its failed “get Trump” efforts, an election snafu in Iowa that rendered that state’s caucuses all but moot, and the failure of any in what was a large list of candidates — that has shrunk in recent weeks — to establish him- or herself as any kind of frontrunner.
In what was initially a Who knew? surprise, South Bend, Indiana-based Mayor Pete Buttigieg — who is openly very young, openly very inexperienced and openly gay — emerged from Iowa and New Hampshire primaries with the most delegates, leading old veteran — and, well, very old — Sen. Bernie Sanders 22 delegates to 21. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, who went into the election season as frontrunners, have become something of afterthoughts, picking up 8 and 6 delegates, respectively, leaving their campaigns at risk of falling apart before the season gets much farther along.
Sanders is still the presumed frontrunner, another plus for Republicans, as polls show he is one of the least likely among the candidates to defeat Trump if they go head-to-head. A late entry into the Democratic election miasma is former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has tried his damnedest to out-Trump Trump at making abrasive comments that would alienate a large portion of the Democratic base.
Still, Trump is Trump, and with a media contingent eager to pounce on any misstep along the way, his backers worry that he may allow his outsized ego to send up another bombshell that would give a Democrat renewed hope. That, ladies and gentlemen, is why we hold the elections ... and why this year it’s worth staying tuned. Just have the remote and its mute button handy as the airwaves fill with the political equivalent of cow poo on what will seem like, by Nov. 3, a continuous loop.
