ALBANY -- From photographer/professor/nature philosopher Ulf Kirchdorfer: Shy, the Brown Trasher, Georgia's state bird, makes an appearance on the fence. It thinks no one is watching it or it would retreat, as it often does, before reappearing to see if the garden's "coast" is clear. Every time I photograph a Thrasher, I am hypnotized by the eyes. I feel as if I am in some old, benign horror movie, where everything will turn out, as predicted, fine in the end. This time the smaller birds at the feeder -- Cardinals and House Finches and a Carolina Chickadee -- flew away as soon as they sensed the presence of the Thrasher. One even flew across my camera lens. So much for a shy Thrasher if you are a song bird of average size.
The eyes have it
Carlton Fletcher
