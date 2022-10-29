candy corn.jpg

Halloween favorite -- or least favorite -- candy corn is a mysterious confection. Its flavor, texture and history are unique, making this variegated sweet more than meets the eye.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- Candy corn is either the first or the last piece of candy you reach for around the Halloween season.

Gwendolyn Schaufelberger, a pre-pharmacy student at the University of Georgia, said, “It’s probably my favorite Halloween candy. I think it’s because of the nostalgia, though, because it tastes like plastic to me.”

