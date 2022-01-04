fox squirrel.jpg

 Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

ALBANY -- When you are a keen observer of nature, sometimes simple things are most compelling. As professor/citizen journalist/award-winning photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer noted while on one of his regular nature walkabouts: "I fell in love with a fox squirrel in the woods today." It doesn't get simpler than that. 

