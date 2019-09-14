'The Road Not Taken' exhibition open at Renaissance Art Cafe

ALBANY — Renaissance Connection Inc. is currently featuring “The Road Not Taken” solo exhibition by artist Quadre Curry.
The exhibit runs through Oct. 31 at the Renaissance Art Cafe at 123 N. Front St. Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.
An artist's reception will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday. This will be an opportunity to meet Curry and purchase artwork.
“The Road Not Taken” exhibition is organized by Renaissance Connection, an arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community.
For more information about the exhibit, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.