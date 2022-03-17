ALBANY — The Downtown Manager’s Office, in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority and Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority, officially announced Thursday that “The Showroom” has joined the Downtown Albany family of businesses.
Originally from Albany, Kawambee Dorsey and Brittni Keith said that Downtown Albany has always been the highlight of the city.
“From family outings to couples walking along the sidewalk sight-seeing, there are a lot of memories made in Downtown Albany, and we knew it would be the perfect spot for The Showroom,’” Dorsey said.
Dorsey and Keith plan to add to the downtown mix by welcoming customers and giving them the ultimate shopping experience by offering unique women’s apparel with the latest fashions and professional, exclusive makeup services.
The Showroom will be located in Downtown Albany within the Front Street Market Development at 127 Front St. This newly renovated site will offer a relaxing, beautiful backdrop to the downtown area and to all who visit. It’s a great place for the community to congregate, meet a loved one, or bring a friend, Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said in a news release.
Gaskins said that bringing more vitality and variety that enhances the vibrancy of Downtown Albany is the city’s focus.
“We are ecstatic to support The Showroom as they join the Downtown Albany family,” Gaskins said. “Customers will be able to extend their shopping experience with more retail brands and fashionable styles.”
Gaskins said that shopping with Downtown Albany small businesses helps the local economy and the community. Those who visit downtown will find fun events, beautifully curated items, exclusively sourced gifts, accessories, apparel, one-of-a-kind eateries and much more.
The grand opening for the newest downtown addition is slated for April 23.
Front Street Market is a premier commercial retail development consisting of 10 properties located at Pine Avenue and North Front Street, adjacent to the Flint Restaurant, Pretoria Fields Microbrewery, and across from the Flint RiverQuarium.
For more information about Downtown Albany development opportunities, contact the Downtown Manager’s office at (229) 483-7665.
(0) comments
