 By Donna Anderson

ALBANY — Still think “the sky is blue”? Community Journalist Donna Anderson was leaving a store recently and saw the southwest Georgia sky differently. The sunset caused a dazzling array of pink clouds. She noted, “The sunset clouds seemed like a magnificent piece of art with the sky as their canvas. There is so much beauty around us, if only we have eyes to see.”

