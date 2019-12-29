ALBANY -- As 2019 closes, it leads into a 2020 of potential dramatic change in Albany and southwest Georgia, due in part to the vagaries of fate and also to the insistence of an unsettled populace that the time had come to, in keeping with the season, "ring out the old and ring in the new."
Fate -- and the inherent frailty of the human condition -- led to the deaths of two local elected leaders and the early retirement of another during a year that has left a gaping void in leadership as the state Legislature prepares for its Jan. 13 opening. And Albany voters, insisting that the time for new blood was upon us, elected what amounts to 43 percent of an all new City Commission -- three of seven members -- in one fell swoop, sending two incumbents packing after health issues forced another to call it a career.
There was also new leadership in the city at some of the most storied institutions, as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomed a new leader -- its first in 30 years -- and the president of Albany State University was formally invested as that institution's 10th president.
The year 2019 will be remembered as well for crime -- murder and embezzlement chief among them -- and for some advancements, setting up what promises to be an interesting new year.
Following are 10 of the most intriguing stories from 2019 that people in southwest Georgia were talking about:
1. Meet the New Boss ... es: Leading up to the November municipal election in the city of Albany, there was a growing call for change in the community, a palpable feeling of discontent among a populace that insisted it was not getting the kind of representation it deserved. That discontent manifested itself with the election of three new members to the city government, including, most surprisingly, a new mayor.
When Bo Dorough moved into the runner-up position late on election night to force a runoff with incumbent Mayor Dorothy Hubbard in a seven-person race for the titular top spot in the city government, many assumed politics as usual was in play. Surely Hubbard, the city's first female and second African-American mayor who had served two terms in the office, would earn a third term by holding her own against the former city commissioner who had been away from politics for more than a decade and a half.
But Hubbard, and believers in status quo, should have paid closer attention to Chad Warbington's 20-vote upset of Ward IV incumbent Roger Marietta on election night. That race had drawn a great deal of attention away even from the mayor's race when a video of Marietta taking two of Warbington's campaign signs and tossing them in his pickup surfaced. Warbington called for Marietta's resignation and a criminal investigation, but the incumbent stayed in the race. In the end, the former Water, Gas & Light Commission and Economic Development Commission member/businessman held on for the narrow win and a seat at the commission table.
Dorough, meanwhile, put together a plan that he said would help turn the city's fortunes around -- a plan that addressed such issues as crime in the city, utilities rates and Albany's membership in the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, and the city's absence in regard to the Dougherty County Hospital Authority. Dorough got few votes from heavy minority districts in south and east Albany during the general election, but he vowed as soon as returns were confirmed that he would go into those districts and spread his message.
In the end, Dorough claimed a 290-vote victory, won mostly with sharp increases in votes in those same minority districts, and he vowed to bring about change in the city. Along with Dorough and Warbington, Demetrius Young outpolled John Hawthorne by a handful of votes to claim the Ward VI seat vacated by long-time Commissioner Tommie Postell, who stepped down for health reasons.
2. A Stunning Loss: All of southwest Georgia -- and the state's judicial community -- was stunned to learn of the Aug. 24 suicide of highly regarded state Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Goss. Goss, who served as a Dougherty Superior Court judge for 19 years before being appointed to the state Appeals Court by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in August of 2018, was lauded nationally for helping set up a drug/mental health court in Dougherty County that became a model used throughout the country. Police responded to the 600 block of Greenwood Drive early on Aug. 24 and found Goss dead from a single gunshot wound that they later ruled was self-inflicted.
3. Road Work: In March, voters in Dougherty County went to the polls to determine if they wanted to add yet another 1% tax in the county to fund road and transportation-related improvements. The measure -- a transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST) -- drew opposition from several groups in the county but passed by a scant 169 votes when less than 7% of the county's 59,341 registered voters turned out to vote on the measure.
City Manager Sharon Subadan asked the City Commission -- and was given the OK -- to go ahead and allocate an additional $1 million in funding in advance of T-SPLOST collections so that the city could increase immediately the number of roads it was resurfacing under the second year of a five-year plan through which the city expects to bring all roads up to acceptable standards.
4. Leadership Void: Three Republican state leaders, two of whom carried significant weight in the General Assembly, will be absent when the state Legislature meets under the Gold Dome in a couple of weeks. Rep. Jay Powell, chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, died suddenly Nov. 25 at a Republican retreat in Young Harris. A few days later, state Sen. Greg Kirk, who had been battling bile duct cancer, succumbed to the disease. With the earlier announcement by House 151 Rep. Ed Rynders, who was chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee, that he would leave the General Assembly after 17 years as a representative, southwest Georgia suddenly found itself with a gaping leadership void.
Businessman and former Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta won a special election to replace Rynders, and separate special elections will be held to name Powell's and Kirk's replacements in January and March, respectively.
5. New Big Man in Town: After 30 years as CEO of Phoebe Health System -- and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital -- Joel Wernick announced at the end of 2018 that he planned to step down in 2019. The Phoebe Board began a monthslong national search for a replacement, and on March 1 that replacement -- Scott Steiner -- moved into the seat that Wernick had filled for three decades. A native of St. Louis, Steiner, who had worked at hospitals in Dallas, Detroit and Chicago, took the reins at Phoebe and quickly started imprinting his own stamp as head of the "Phoebe Family."
6. Upholding a Proud Tradition: Marion Fedrick came to Albany with straightforward marching orders: Turn the fortunes of the historically black university around. After a controversial merging with Darton College, ASU was losing students at an alarming rate. After serving in an advisory capacity for a period, Fedrick was named president of the college in August of 2018. A year later, her tenure was solidified with an investiture ceremony at the college's Billy C. Black Auditorium. Former Georgia Labor Commissioner and current CEO of DeKalb County Michael Thurmond was among the speakers at the ceremony.
7. Interesting Developments: City officials spurred the ongoing redevelopment of Albany's downtown with the announcement that Chicago-based developer J Carr Development planned to remake the former Albany Utilities Building at 207 Pine Ave. into a grand boutique hotel, complete with a rooftop restaurant and a technology center that would recruit students from Albany State. A short while later, the city completed its in-the-works plan to purchase the former Albany Herald Building -- which had once been the historic Rosenberg's Department Store. That structure at 126 N. Washington St., will be marketed for development that could boost downtown growth at an even faster pace.
8. Murder and Mayhem: Crime was in the news frequently in Albany in 2019, the city's 13 murders for the year not a record by any means. But some of the homicides ranked among the highest-profile stories of the year. Chief among them was the downtown murder of Zenas Davis by businessman Jazzy Huff at his Jazzy Movers location on Pine Avenue. Huff was arraigned in a matter of days, and a grand jury indicted him on four counts: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. In what the Davis' family lawyer said was a stunning move, Huff was granted bond of only $5,000 on each count. The accused shooter's attorney, Phil Cannon, said his client acted in self-defense.
Rulings in Dougherty Superior Court related to a 2018 murder case, in which food delivery driver Alex Mixon was slain by six reported gang members while making a delivery, stunned the community as the person who admitted shooting Mixon, Jaquan Oliver, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in 30 years. The others involved in the murder received sentences that ranged from five years in prison to probated sentences with no time in jail.
9. The Power of the Sun: Dougherty County entered the solar age when, in November, a significant solar array in the county went online. The $300 million development, which includes 440,000-plus solar panels, will be used by Georgia Power to distribute power to its customers. The development on Moultrie Road, built by NextEra Energy, will produce 120 megawatts of power and will generate some $10 million in taxes for the county over the next 30 years.
In an odd governmental twist, the city of Albany turned down a request to build a smaller such development in a wooded area in the southwest portion of the city when residents argued that the "noise" from the solar panels would disturb their community, despite a significant natural barrier.
10. Sticky Fingers: The year ended with a mystery that will no doubt see light in the new year. Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said that he'd asked the GBI to investigate what is said to be extensive embezzlement in Albany Municipal Court. Edwards did not identify the accused in the case and would not say how high up the court system it went. The Albany Herald learned that as many as five individuals in the court system are expected to be charged in the embezzlement scheme.