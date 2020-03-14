ALBANY – Thelma Harris will celebrate her 95th birthday Monday morning, but Thursday she was doing what she usually does: league bowling at Albany Strikers.
For more than 30 years, Harris and her bowling partner, Frances Ford, have been part of the Home Executives bowling league, taking part in what has become a weekly ritual.
While bowling a frame for an inquisitive visitor with a camera, Harris left only one pin standing, showing she and Ford are a combined force to be reckoned with on the hardwood lanes.
