TIFTON — Dogs are known for being man’s best friend, but they also can use their charismatic traits to help humans in need.
A collection of special dogs spend their days hanging out with those who have dealt with traumatic events or who just need someone to talk to for an hour. A special kind of dog is required for this type of job. Therapy dogs are always there for those in need and lend a helping “paw” to someone who needs someone to talk to without judgement.
Kayla Myers, the founder of “Heeling Paws,” offers her own special insight into what it is like helping those in need with her three dogs. Callie (a German Shepard) was the first dog Myers started the service with.
Asked what inspired her to start this type of job, Myers responded, “I was working with Tift Regional (Hospital) and saw the need with it with our elderly, with our children, and with our disabled.”
She said starting the program has since been a goal of hers. She began taking Callie with her to see Tift Regional patients and bringing her to nursing homes around the county. They continue taking time to see the elderly since.
Myers added that when she began taking Callie to see those clinics outside of Tift Regional, there was significant improvement with patients she visited.
“I once had a child with a speech disability in therapy read a book to Callie, and the therapist said that was the best she had done since she had started there,” Myers said. “The child saw that talking to Callie was a great icebreaker and was able to take her mind off of her disability.”
Since those early visits, Myers has started Heeling Paws. She has become the shelter and sexual assault program manager of Ruth’s Cottage and Patticake House. She joined in 2019 and has used her service dogs to assist diverse clients that have been through traumatic events such as domestic violence and sexual assault. Myers said she believes that her service animals are a great communication tool.
“Dogs make lives simpler,” she said.
“Dogs just leave one big smile on your face,” Nicolle Morris, a child advocate for RCPCH, said.
Of course, when a person has someone or something to talk to and spend time with, they’re more likely to work with others and work past the trauma the victim may have gone through, experts say. Therapy dogs are distractions from the horrors a person has faced in their life.
“I once had a client who was a domestic violence victim,” Myers said. “She was also a substance abuser, and when she completed our program she told my dogs goodbye. She was thankful for them because for the first time she felt as if someone looked at her without judgement and she had felt a love she had not felt in a long time.
“(When she left the facility, her farewell words to the dogs were) Thank you for being my friend while I was here.”
To learn more about Heeling Paws, go to the group’s Facebook page “Heeling Paws Therapy,” which posts updates about Myers’ three dogs: Callie, Harley and Oakley. The trio is a vital part of this project and are always a major help to anyone they sit and play with.
