SOCIAL CIRCLE – For those who need a reason to go fishing and boating, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources offers a few: Connection – fishing and boating offer a great way to connect with family and friends; stress relief – fishing is a great way to relax; and conservation — the funds from your fishing license help conserve Georgia lakes, rivers and streams.
National Fishing and Boating Week, June 6-14, offers another great reason to get outdoors, according to the Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division.
“Did you know that most people are introduced to fishing by a family member, and most consider a family member to be their best fishing friend?” Thom Litts, chief of the Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “Teaching a child to fish, or taking an outing to a nearby waterway, can help build a conservation ethic, while also introducing an exciting activity you can enjoy together for life.”
National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers.
In the spirit of introducing new family members or friends to the sport of angling, Georgia offers two free fishing days: June 6 and June 13, during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass to fish.
There are so many great places to fish in Georgia, from trout streams in north Georgia, to large reservoirs, to lazy rivers in the southern part of the state. You can always start at one of the 10 Public Fishing Areas (https://georgiawildlife.com/allpfas) or at one of many Georgia State Parks (https://gastateparks.org/) that offer fishing opportunities for family and friends.
According to the National Fishing and Boating Week website, one of the main reasons people don’t go fishing or boating is because no one has invited them. Individuals can help change this. Make it a mission during National Fishing and Boating Week, or the next time you go fishing, to take someone new: a child, a relative or a friend.
For more information on National Fishing and Boating Week and all it has to offer, including the free fishing days, nearest kids fishing event or places to fish, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/nfbw .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.