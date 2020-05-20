AMERICUS — Distillery partners Alton Darby and Kent Cost were looking for an opportunity to make a difference in Sumter County, a COVID-19 hot spot in southwest Georgia.
“We began our spirits journey with the intent of making unique distilled spirits as gifts to our friends, our employees and our families,” the pair said in a news release. “The saying ‘made by friends for friends’ is more than a saying; it is how our journey in distilled spirits began. It permeates all our business dealings; it guides our product development and tells the essential story of Thirteenth Colony.”
By teaming up with Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, Thirteenth Colony continues its friendship journey with a $5,000 gift of food to the hungry in rural Sumter County. The food pantry usually distributes food to more than 200 families weekly, but with the arrival of the coronavirus, the need for distributions has grown. Parameters for distribution have changed, requiring location, pickup and packaging modifications.
Harvest of Hope founders Executive Director Sonny Pinkard and his wife, Ginger Pinkard, along with a board of directors and loyal volunteers, manage the food pantry. The Pinkards oversee all operations with the agency.
On June 11, Thirteenth Colony Distillery and Harvest of Hope Food Pantry will feed the hungry in Sumter County at First Baptist Church of Americus.
