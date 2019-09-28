ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Akeem Rachez Hines. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Akeem Rachez Hines
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 29-year-old black male who is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 2324 W. Gordon Ave. in Albany.
Hines has active arrest warrants for aggravated assault (two counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, terroristic threats and acts (two counts), and probation violation. Hines has multiple tattoos on both his arms and chest.
Anyone with information on Hines' whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.