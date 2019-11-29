What is social justice? A concept that assumes opportunities for personal social privileges and a certain level of care and well-being should be available to everyone. Those things should be available for everyone to seek out for themselves; still in the 21st century they are not available to those unable to all.
Women who are victims of trafficking, prostitution or addiction often have no knowledge of the options available for help if any exist in their location. Thistle Farms has stepped up and stepped in to help. Thistle Farms is a nonprofit social enterprise, based in Nashville, Tenn. This organization has 36 shared trade partners in 20 countries. They are making a difference in the lives of women worldwide. Thistle Farms is dedicated to helping women survivors recover and heal. They provide meaningful work and a safe place to live as well as a lifelong sisterhood of support.
Everyone deserves a second chance at life. Thistle Farms is doing its best to offer that chance to as many surviving women as possible. They offer a two-year residential program based in Nashville. The program provides food, housing, health care, therapy and education to women as they recover.
Graduates and residents of the program learn to make a living wage using job skills that will later support them as they begin to live the next chapter of their lives. All participants have access to counseling, educational options and emergency financial assistance as they move forward.
The Krickets are a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast. Their music is truly amazing, and honest. A sound engineer in Nashville told the musicians about Thistle Farms and the Krickets shared the information on their social media to help spread the word about the work being done at the rehabilitation sanctuary. The Krickets ask that everyone consider shopping with Thistle Farms this holiday season.
There are three ways to show support and love for the women this program helps:
1. Shop on their website for gifts for yourself and others throughout the year. Many of the items offered for sale are made by the women around the world who are helped by this program. Every sale benefits the women survivors who made the products. Check out thistlefarms.org.
2. Donate via the website.
3. Share the story, share your time. Let the program share its story with others.
"Love says come in off the streets. Help light the way home." -- Thistle Farms