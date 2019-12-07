The Thomasville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold its Christmas Tea and Open House on Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. at the home of Bryant Beadles, located at 924 Gordon Ave. in the historic Gordon Avenue District.
“The DAR Christmas Tea benefits the Lois Elam Scholarship Fund along with other local, state and national projects, Thomasville Chapter DAR Regent Shelba Sellers said in a news release. “We look forward to having this year’s DAR Tea and Open House at the Beadles’ home, which will be decorated for the holidays.”
The historic Gordon Avenue home was built in 1904 and served as the residence for the headmaster of Plunkett’s School, a private boys school once located near the home. The school closed shortly before the Great Depression. The home was renovated by its previous owners, the Kerenskys in 2006, but maintained its traditional architecture. It features a wrap-around porch, columned entrance, spacious landscaped grounds and pool area.
Sellers and Chapter Historian Deb Phillips are co-chairs of this year’s event. Tickets to the DAR Tea are $15 each and will be available for purchase at the door. During the Christmas Tea and Open House, the Thomasville Chapter DAR will offer homemade holiday food, tasty sweets, wine, punch and tea for everyone to enjoy.
“The DAR Tea is a great kickoff for the holidays,” Sellers said. “Attendees can come to the DAR Tea and then enjoy Victorian Christmas in downtown Thomasville. Each year, we have volunteers and attendees dressed in Victorian attire at the tea, so it makes for a great atmosphere and gets everyone in the holiday spirit.”
The Thomasville Chapter DAR Lois Elam Scholarship was created to assist local graduating high school seniors. The goal of the scholarship is to help young people continue their education in areas that encourage DAR goals of historic preservation, education and patriotism. The scholarship allows a local Thomas County or Grady County graduate entering college for their first year to study history or related fields.
On Oct. 5, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution surpassed a total of one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org.
For more information about the Thomasville Chapter DAR Tea, visit thomasville.georgiastatedar.org or the Chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ThomasvilleChapterNSDAR.