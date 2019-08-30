THOMASVILLE -- The Thomasville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will promote Constitution Week with a Bell Ringing Ceremony on Sept. 17 at 3:45 p.m. at the historic Thomas County Courthouse, located at 225 N. Broad St. in Thomasville.
“Please join us to 'ring your bell' in honor of Constitution Week,” Thomasville Chapter DAR Regent Shelba Sellers said in a news release. “The public is invited to attend the event and bring a small bell to ring in unison at 4 p.m. to mark the signing of the Constitution.”
The Thomasville Chapter DAR also invites local churches to participate by ringing their church bells at 4 p.m.
There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today. While Independence Day is a beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week.
The Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the observance in 1955, when the organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.
For more information about the Thomasville Chapter DAR, visit thomasville.georgiastatedar.org or the Chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ThomasvilleChapterNSDAR.