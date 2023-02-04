ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage.
The nominations include:
— Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;
— Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;
— Virginia-Highland Historic District Expansion, city of Atlanta., Fulton and DeKalb counties.
As of Jan. 18, Georgia has 2,207 listings comprising 90,020 resources in the National Register of Historic Places.
On the newest listings:
Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County: Washington Carver Homes consists of 20 buildings constructed as a public housing development by the city of East Point Housing Authority in 1951. Washington Carver Homes is significant as a physical record of federal intervention and involvement in the housing sector in East Point after the Great Depression. Built exclusively for African Americans, the buildings are an important record of racial segregation during the mid-20th century.
Washington Carver Homes was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on Jan. 18. The nomination was sponsored by Braden Fellman Group Ltd., and nomination materials were prepared by WLA Studio and Braden Fellman Group Ltd.
Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County: The 1937 Daniel E. Conklin House is located in Tuxedo Park, a residential neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. Nationally renowned architect Philip Trammell Shutze designed the house in the English Regency Revival style. The style emerged in England in the early 1800s and experienced a period of resurgence in the United States from post-World War I until 1950.
The Daniel E. Conklin House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 19. The nomination was sponsored by the homeowner, Jean Astrop, and nomination materials were prepared by Laura Drummond, principal of Atlanta Preservation & Planning Services LLC.
Virginia-Highland Historic District, city of Atlanta, Fulton and DeKalb counties: Virginia-Highland Historic District is a large, primarily residential area, located approximately three miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The district encompasses multiple subdivisions which, over time, became collectively known as Virginia-Highland. Lying primarily in Fulton County, the easternmost corner of the district is in DeKalb County. Virginia-Highland Historic District was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
The Virginia-Highland Historic District Additional Documentation was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on Oct. 24. The nomination was sponsored by Virginia-Highland Civic Association, and nomination materials were prepared by Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting LLC.
