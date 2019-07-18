ALBANY — Belle Golden of Belle’s Flower Truck in Tifton will conduct a flower crown workshop in the Thronateeska Heritage Center’s Chautauqua Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25.
Craft enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their favorite drinks and snacks and enjoy an evening of making flower crowns while learning from one of the experts in the industry.
All supplies will be provided, and all ages are encouraged to take part. Cost is $20 for Thronateeska members and $25 for nonmembers.
Reservations are required. Contact Hannah Beth Hembree to make reservations or for more information. Contact Hembree by calling (229) 432-6955 or online at hhembree@heritagecenter.org.