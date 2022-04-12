ALBANY — The Flint RiverQuarium’s signature fundraiser, “A Wild Affair,” will return for supporters of the attraction on April 29.
RiverQuarium patrons will gather at Veterans Park Amphitheatre on the banks of the Flint River for an evening of dinner, auctions and live music. To purchase tickets, contact Parker Douglas at (229) 854-4072 or pdouglas@heritagecenter.org.
Weekend Programs
Regularly scheduled programs each Saturday and Sunday are designed to provide opportunities for visitors to get up-close-and-personal with the attraction’s animals. Blue hole dive shows, aviary feedings, tank talks, and animal chats all give a more in-depth look at individual exhibits and animal behavior.
“Watermelon Magic” is a film like no other. It’s a sweet combination of story and science and the first big-screen film devoted one of our most basic human needs: healthy food. International audiences delight in this nearly wordless burst of color and music. Weaving together documentary and narrative elements, “Watermelon Magic” chronicles a season on the family farm, as young Sylvie grows a patch of watermelons to sell at market. How will she let her babies go?
The Wild Pacific — Thursday, Friday, Saturday Noon and 3 p.m.
The Pacific Ocean covers one third of our planet, more than all of the continents combined. For more than 200 million years, it has teemed with life, built new species, powered global weather systems, and impacted every animal on earth.
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
♦ Cubs Program, first Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
♦ Party for the Planet, April 23
♦ Paint & Sip, April 28
Thronateeska Heritage Center
♦ “Tricera-Tots,” third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
♦ Exhibit: Unsung African-American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia, through April 30
♦ Saturday Programs: Science experiments, planetarium shows, and exhibit interpretations.
