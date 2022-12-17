infuse oil.jpg

Infused cooking oils have a great aesthetic appearance, provide an enhanced flavor profile, and can make a special homemade gift.

ATHENS — The holiday season is here, and homemade gifts are part of the culture of many families around the world. Infused cooking oils have a great aesthetic appearance, provide an enhanced flavor profile, and can make a special homemade gift. However, if not done properly, homemade food gifts like infused oil may cause serious illness and potential death.

The use of garlic and herbs to infuse oils brings an extra level of complexity to food safety. Oils provide an anaerobic environment, which when combined with low-acid food matrixes, such as garlic and herbs, provides perfect conditions for specific bacteria to thrive. Clostridium botulinum is of concern in this case. Spores of C. botulinum may be present in garlic and herbs, and when faced with an ideal environment (no oxygen, low acid content, ambient temperature), they can germinate — and the vegetative bacterial cells produce a deadly neurotoxin.

Carla Schwan is an assistant professor of nutritional sciences and UGA Extension food safety specialist.

